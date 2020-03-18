Two days after earning the top spot in the final 2019-20 USA TODAY Coaches’ Poll, the media concurred with the coaches and named Kansas No. 1 in the final men’s basketball Associated Press Poll, the AP announced Wednesday.



Traditionally, the final Associated Press Poll of the season is released the Monday after the NCAA Tournament bracket is announced. With this year’s global pandemic and the event being canceled, the poll was released March 18. Kansas received 63 of a possible 65 first-place votes and outdistanced No. 2 Gonzaga, 1,623-1,547, in the cumulative votes.

For the fourth time in program history, the Kansas men’s basketball team is No. 1 in the final Associated Press Poll. KU was also the AP No. 1 in 2016, 2010 and 1997, entering the NCAA Tournament.

The Associated Press Poll began in 1948-49 and Kansas has been ranked in 790 polls, including 305 under head coach Bill Self. KU has been in the poll each of the last 220 consecutive weeks, which is the longest active streak in NCAA Division I.

Kansas’ No. 1 ranking marks the 74th time the Jayhawks have been ranked atop in the Associated Press Poll, including 34 times under Self. KU was ranked No. 1 the final four weeks, five times total, of the 2019-20 season.