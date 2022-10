When Logan Brown entered the portal he became the most sought-after offensive lineman in the transfer portal.

Brown graded out at 69.3 by Pro Football Focus after playing in 209 snaps this year at Wisconsin. When Brown came out of high school from East Kentwood, Mich. he was the number one ranked player in the state and the nation's sixth-best offensive tackle.

Brown took a visit to Kansas last week and we have the latest on a big addition for the KU coaching staff.

LINK: Logan Brown commits to Kansas and what it means