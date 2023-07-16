Jayhawks get a visit from 2026 cornerback Evenson Malaska
The Kansas coaching staff is down to the final spots to fill out their 2024 recruiting class. They have already started working ahead with 2025 prospects with an event on campus that included several high-profile names.
In recruiting you can never stop looking down the road and they have even had 2026 visitors on campus including Evenson Malaska.
Malaska, an cornerback from Bethany, Oklahoma took an unofficial visit to Kansas in June.
“They gave us the tour of the campus and stuff like that, and what stood out the most to me was how the players were,” he said. “They were all connecting with each other and things like that.”
During the visit he met with cornerbacks coach Jordan Peterson.
“The coaches were very nice,” Malaska said. “They thanked me for coming to spend the day with them. I hung out with one of the DB coaches (Peterson). He was very nice to me. He was showing me plays and things like that on film.”
Malaska is familiar with Kansas because his family has a close connection with Chris and Cathy Theisen. Chris is an Assistant Athletics Director at KU and handles the communication and media relations for the men’s basketball team.
Both families are good friends and spent time together when they were in the area.
Malaska’s older brother Jocelyn took an unofficial visit to Kansas when he was being recruited. He currently plays for Utah.
He learned a lot watching his brother deal with college coaches and go through the recruiting process.
“I learned that have to be patient, let the offers come, because it's not going to come fast,” he said. “You’ve got to work for them. You can't just expect it to be coming, just because you got a one good D1 offer. That doesn't mean that the rest is going to come easy.”
Malaska has one offer from Oklahoma. He was one of the first 2026 offers for the Sooners.
“I'm very excited to get my first offer from OU and I can't wait to get my season started,” he said. “I wasn't expecting to get an offer until next year, and I was very excited. I was not expecting to get one especially being one of the first 2026 to get offered by OU.”
Malaska plan to spend the rest of the summer working on his speed and technique with his defensive back coach at Bethany. He is also playing seven-on-seven and said he hopes to visit Kansas again.