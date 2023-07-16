The Kansas coaching staff is down to the final spots to fill out their 2024 recruiting class. They have already started working ahead with 2025 prospects with an event on campus that included several high-profile names.

In recruiting you can never stop looking down the road and they have even had 2026 visitors on campus including Evenson Malaska.

Malaska, an cornerback from Bethany, Oklahoma took an unofficial visit to Kansas in June.

“They gave us the tour of the campus and stuff like that, and what stood out the most to me was how the players were,” he said. “They were all connecting with each other and things like that.”

During the visit he met with cornerbacks coach Jordan Peterson.

“The coaches were very nice,” Malaska said. “They thanked me for coming to spend the day with them. I hung out with one of the DB coaches (Peterson). He was very nice to me. He was showing me plays and things like that on film.”