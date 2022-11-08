Red Martel has seen the Kansas program up close this fall. The 2024 running back from Beggs, Oklahoma has been a frequent visitor to Lawrence taking two unofficial visits.

His latest visit was last weekend for the Oklahoma State and after that trip he decided he was ready to be a Jayhawk.

“I told Coach Wallace I was ready to come and commit and be ready to play for them,” Martel said. “And then he was really excited that I got to tell him that. So, he was ready to get it back to Coach Leipold and the rest of the coaching staff.”

Martel was in the stands when Devin Neal became the first KU player to rush for over 200 yards and have over 100 yards in the same game. He likes how they use the running backs in their system.

“I always love to watch Devin Neal run the ball,” Martel said. “It was great. It was really great. Hopefully I'll get to meet him soon. I really like to watch him play.”