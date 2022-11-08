Jayhawks get commitment from 2024 running back Red Martel
Red Martel has seen the Kansas program up close this fall. The 2024 running back from Beggs, Oklahoma has been a frequent visitor to Lawrence taking two unofficial visits.
His latest visit was last weekend for the Oklahoma State and after that trip he decided he was ready to be a Jayhawk.
“I told Coach Wallace I was ready to come and commit and be ready to play for them,” Martel said. “And then he was really excited that I got to tell him that. So, he was ready to get it back to Coach Leipold and the rest of the coaching staff.”
Martel was in the stands when Devin Neal became the first KU player to rush for over 200 yards and have over 100 yards in the same game. He likes how they use the running backs in their system.
“I always love to watch Devin Neal run the ball,” Martel said. “It was great. It was really great. Hopefully I'll get to meet him soon. I really like to watch him play.”
It was the relationship Martel built with Wallace and Borland combined with the unofficial visits that gave him a good feel for the Kansas program.
“Just going to Lawrence and the relationship with the coaches and myself and seeing environment there,” he said. “It feels home to me, and the coaches treat me very well. I'm just get this thing going. I can't wait to get there.”
He has watched how the players interact with each other.
“I learned that Kansas has a very good brotherhood with the team and how they work together,” he said. “I just imagine myself playing with them and I feel like I could be a great fit with Coach Wallace and other players as well.”
Martel picked up early offers from Kansas and Colorado and was receiving interest from Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Wisconsin and several other schools.
He was happy to announce his commitment and said it was a relief. On Sunday he told Jayhawk Slant he could see himself as a Jayhawk and that came true.
“It feels great,” he said. “Got a lot of pressure off my shoulders now I'm going somewhere where I'm happy with.”