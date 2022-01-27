Jayhawks get commitment, impress local recruits
The Kansas coaching staff has continued to make the local recruiting a priority and had several visitors on campus over the weekend. They continue to get positive reviews from area prospects and have added another one to the 2022 commitment list.
Andon Carpenter an all-state defensive lineman from Derby gave the Jayhawks his verbal commitment after visiting on Sunday.
“It's just surreal to me,” Carpenter said. “I'd never thought I'd be able to play at the division one level. After last year I was mainly getting division two looks. And then North Texas picked me up and then KU shortly after that. It's just surreal. It's really crazy that I can play division one football two hours away from my home.”
One thing that stood out to Carpenter was how the coaches treat everyone in the program.
“I really do think they care about all their players,” he said. “Walk-on, scholarship players, no matter what, they don't see a difference. They treat them all the same, and then they just really care.”
Another thing that caught his attention was the weight room and training equipment they have in the program.
“I think the thing that stood out to me the most was probably the weight room,” he said. “The weight room and all the things they do behind it, it's pretty crazy. They wear a vest, and it tells you what muscle isn't working or if you're overworked. I just think all the science that's behind everything.”
Carpenter was a disruptive force on the defensive line for Derby. He was named to All-State teams and selected to play in the Shrine Bowl.
“The coaches told me they liked how fast and physical I played, how I come off the ball low, and said it looked like I had a high motor,” he said.
Jayhawks host one of top receivers in the state
The coaching staff also hosted one of the top wide receivers in the state in Tyler Claiborne. He has been part of a high-powered offense that helped St. James to two, straight class 4A titles.
“I had a great time on my visit,” Claiborne said. “The coaches were very welcoming, and the entire visit seemed organized and smooth. Seeing the housing for freshman athletes, the facilities, and how experienced the coaches were really opened my eyes for seriously considering KU as an option to further my athletic and academic career.”
This year Claiborne had over 1100 yards receiving and at 6-foot-3, 180 pounds has attracted attention from coaches at Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State and others.
During his visit he got to spend time with new receivers coach Terrence Samuel.
“l spent the most time around coach Terry Samuel and he gave me a lot of new things to takeaway and think about from a wide receiver standpoint,” he said. “He also helped me understand the different mindset you need to compete at the highest level.”
This was not the first time Claiborne has been around the KU program. He took an unofficial visit this season and has followed the Jayhawks in Lance Leipold’s first season.
“What stood out the most to me was how much the culture and program is changing at KU,” Claiborne said. “The new coaching staff is committed to making KU a top program in the country and that was very noticeable during my visit.”
Kunz learned a lot about the Kansas offense
Kai Kunz did everything for Andover Central this season helping them to the state title game. He threw for over 1900 yards and 18 touchdowns showing good mobility.
The dual-threat quarterback was on campus Sunday and met with the Kansas coaches.
“The visit experience was awesome,” Kunz said. “The coaches did a great job of answering all the questions we had and showing us the campus and football facilities. I’m very glad they had us all up and showed my family great I hospitality. I was a great experience and definitely a dream come true.”
During the visit he learned about the quarterback room from Jim Zebrowski. They went over film and spent time around Jake Schoonover who has been helping with his recruiting.
“The coaches I spent the most time with was first Coach Z the QBs coach,” Kunz said. “He talked my dad and I for most of the tour and at the end we watched film together for about an hour. I learned a lot from like more about the program and a lot about the offense.
“Then second was coach Schoonover and he told me more about the program and what it is to be a Jayhawk and they are excited about you.”
Kunz was selected to play in the Blue-Grey All American Bowl earlier this month. Like several recruits he has noticed the culture of the program being built under Leipold.
“What stood out the most is how good the culture was and how they can help me reach my potential,” Kunz said.