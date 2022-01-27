Jayhawks get commitment, impress local recruits

The Kansas coaching staff has continued to make the local recruiting a priority and had several visitors on campus over the weekend. They continue to get positive reviews from area prospects and have added another one to the 2022 commitment list.

Andon Carpenter an all-state defensive lineman from Derby gave the Jayhawks his verbal commitment after visiting on Sunday.

“It's just surreal to me,” Carpenter said. “I'd never thought I'd be able to play at the division one level. After last year I was mainly getting division two looks. And then North Texas picked me up and then KU shortly after that. It's just surreal. It's really crazy that I can play division one football two hours away from my home.”

One thing that stood out to Carpenter was how the coaches treat everyone in the program.

“I really do think they care about all their players,” he said. “Walk-on, scholarship players, no matter what, they don't see a difference. They treat them all the same, and then they just really care.”

Another thing that caught his attention was the weight room and training equipment they have in the program.

“I think the thing that stood out to me the most was probably the weight room,” he said. “The weight room and all the things they do behind it, it's pretty crazy. They wear a vest, and it tells you what muscle isn't working or if you're overworked. I just think all the science that's behind everything.”

Carpenter was a disruptive force on the defensive line for Derby. He was named to All-State teams and selected to play in the Shrine Bowl.

“The coaches told me they liked how fast and physical I played, how I come off the ball low, and said it looked like I had a high motor,” he said.