Jayhawks get first 2023 commitment from Taylor Davis

“I stayed in contact pretty much with Coach Borland, the defensive coordinator, and Coach Wallace, the running backs coach all the time,” Davis said. “Our relationship is really good. They came down to see me in spring. We stayed in contact about every day of the week. So, there is pretty good communication between us.”

Davis, a safety from Ridge Point High in Texas, was a player the staff targeted since the beginning of the year.

Taylor Davis kicked off what is expected to be a big month by announcing he committed to the Jayhawks.

The Kansas coaching staff is now turning their focus to the 2023 class, which will feature a lot of official visitors this month.

Davis took a visit to Kansas during the spring and liked everything he saw. He has an official visit set for next weekend and decided before he made the trip, he was ready to be a Jayhawk.

“It was really just a family feeling like when I got up there,” he said. “It was one of the first unofficial visits I took and it wasn’t comparable. When you got up there, the atmosphere, what they're just trying to do with the program, just, just the sense of urgency that they're moving with. They show a lot of love to their players and the recruits.”

He reached out to tell the staff he was committing while they were on the road recruiting.

“I caught them when they were on the road in Florida and also talked to the head coach (Leipold),” Davis said. “When I called, I talked to Coach Wallace, Coach Borland. I had all of them. They were excited. It was a pretty cool moment. I got to share with all three of them and I wouldn't trade for the world.”

When the coaches offered Davis, they evaluated his film as a group.

“They said I stood out and I was an electric player and I hit very hard,” he said. “They said they need the energy and being a leader on the team as well. They said that stood out to them as well.”

Early offers came from Arizona, Arizona State, Tennessee, Washington State, SMU and several others. Davis had options and admitted it was a good feeling to have his decision made.

“It's like a weight lifted off my shoulder,” Davis said. “I was scared to do it because it's my future and just making sure I make the right decision. But honestly, after a while I already knew it was the right decision when I went down there for the first time. It feels great.”

He will take his official visit this weekend. With his decision already made it will make the trip more relaxing.

“It definitely gives me a sense of relaxing either way,” he said. “I was going to be relaxed, but now it is like ‘this is my home.’”

Last season Davis had 87 tackles and four interceptions. He returned two of the picks for touchdowns.