“I decided when I came back,” Coleman said. “I just sat down and thought about my future and the situation I would have at Kansas. I grew up watching Coach Miles so I know what he can do with his team. And I know he can win.”

Coleman went to Tennessee with his uncle and high school coach over the weekend. His previous visit was to Kansas and he started weighing his options when he got back home.

Last week Khari Coleman said he would be announcing his college decision in the upcoming days. Shortly after returning from a visit to Tennessee, the pass rushing defensive end gave the Jayhawks his verbal commitment.

On Monday afternoon, Colemam dialed Miles number and told the Jayhawks head coach of his intentions to commit.

“He was very excited and happy,” Coleman said. “He told me he would take me right now if he could. So that’s good knowing he said that about me. He’s expecting me to come in and make big plays.”

Coleman said defensive line coach Kwahn Drake was heavily involved in the recruiting process. Drake, who is also from New Orleans, coaches the position Coleman will play at the college level.

He held offers from schools including Kansas, Tennessee, Kansas State, SMU, Louisiana Tech, Tulane and several others. Drake encouraged him to take his time and make the right choice.

“Coach Drake was always there the whole time,” Coleman said. “He told me to look at other schools and take visits so I can see and compare to Kansas. He helped me out a lot and kept it real with me. He helped me think about my future and different situations to look at how each would happen if I did that. He was like a mentor to me.”

Coleman is rated the second best strong-side defensive in Louisiana. He is also rated the 22nd best prospect at his position in the national rankings. After going through the recruiting process, he is glad to have his decision made and feels more relaxed after committing.

“One of the reasons I picked Kansas is the position I will play,” he said. “They are in a conference that throws the ball a lot. I think as a pass rusher my chances to play are good. I feel relaxed now. I don’t have to keep the burden on my back about which school I will choose. Coaches were calling and texting every night, so it was stressful and busy.”