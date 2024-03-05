Kansas got the best of their in-state rivals in blowout fashion as Kansas State came into town. The Jayhawks were all over the Wildcats as they got revenge for the loss suffered in Manhattan by winning 90-68.

The Jayhawks started an unusual lineup for Senior Night that included Michael Jankovic as Kansas State got out to a 10-5 lead before the first media timeout

. The Jayhawks made up for the slow start by scoring the next 10 points. It started with four free throws from Johnny Furphy and then KJ Adams and Hunter Dickinson scored inside to force Jerome Tang to call the Wildcats' first timeout. Shortly after, Kevin McCullar got through in transition to cap off the 10-0 run.

The run did not scare off Kansas State despite Allen Fieldhouse being close to as rowdy as it had been all year. Cam Carter drained a three right before the under-12 timeout to bring the Wildcats within two at 17-15.

The game of runs continued as the Jayhawks got a three from McCullar and a dunk from Adams to extend the lead back to seven and force Tang into taking his second timeout before the halfway mark in the first half.

The Jayhawks got their lead up to 32-22 as McCullar moved his total up to 10 and Dickinson up to eight. The Wildcats managed to hang around as the Jayhawks struggled mightily to finish inside, as they were 5-of-13 on layups.

Despite the woes inside, Kansas managed to score 41 first half points as the Wildcats put up 33. The key stat was Kansas going 16-of-18 from the free throw line.

McCullar made a jumper to begin the second half, and it would be the only field goal Kansas made in the first five minutes of the period. He made a three at the 14:39 mark to put Kansas up 50-36.

After a Kansas State layup, McCullar assisted Nicolas Timberlake as he made his first three of the game. He made another one at the 12:34 mark to extend the lead 58-41.

After KJ Adams dunked home an alley-oop from a pick-and-roll between him and Dajuan Harris, Dickinson made a layup in transition to put Kansas up 67-45 with 9:07 to go as Tang used his final timeout.

Timberlake continued to be a bright spot throughout the second half, moving up to a season-high of 16 points with his fourth three of the night. He also had an emphatic, one-handed dunk in transition and was the man of the hour.

The Jayhawks got to relax as they finished the game as McCullar sat the last four minutes. Patrick Cassidy and Michael Jankovic got to score as the Jayhawks won 90-68.



