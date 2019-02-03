The Kansas coaches are wrapping up the final weekend of official visitors as they head down the stretch to signing day. One of the biggest names on campus was Steven Parker.

The defensive end from South Oak Cliff saved his trip to Kansas for his final visit after seeing Nebraska and Texas Tech. Last May he committed to the Red Raiders and Emmett Jones had a big hand in his decision.

Fast forward to the present and now Jones is the wide receivers coach at Kansas.

“My relationship with Coach Jones is real good,” Parker said. “I look at him like he’s a role model and we have a good relationship.”

Parker opened up his recruiting, and at one time announced he was focused on Kansas, TCU, Nebraska, and Texas Tech. Kansas got his final visit and he liked being around the players and coaches.

“Kyron Johnson was my host,” Parker said. “It was a lot of fun being around him and the other players. Me and all the coaches had a really, good vibe. It was fun being there, we laughed, and had fun.”

The four-star defensive end is coming off a big senior year where he turned in eye-opening numbers. He recorded 25 tackles for a loss and 18 sacks. Those video game-type numbers earned him the 5A Defensive Player of the Year and 6-5A District Player of the Year.

Parker is headed back home and will start to finalize his thoughts on his future home.

“I’m just looking for a good place to start my college career and be around good coaches,” he said. “One of the most important things is playing right away.”