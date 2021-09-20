Jayhawks go west to Utah extending an offer to Tyler Knaak

The Kansas coaches have not offered a lot of prospects from the state of Utah. Last week Kansas extended an offer to Tyler Knaak, an offensive lineman from Brighton High in Salt Lake City.

At first glance one might think Kansas is starting a pipeline into the state because BYU recently joined the Big 12. But Knaak said he does not know if that played a factor.

“I don't know if it did,” Knaak said. “I talked to the coaches before the Big 12 thing got announced, but I think it did help their whole offer part of it and the fact that it was a lot easier for me to process it. And I think it's a great thing for kids out here in Utah to be able to be looked at by Big 12 schools if they weren’t recruiting here before.”

Knaak said the Kansas coaches watched his film on Hudl and started making contact. He said he had communication with Greg Svarczkopf, who is the Director of Recruiting. From there offensive line coach Scott Fuchs got involved.

“Coach Fuchs called me, and we were just talking about how they're rebuilding a program and how they are doing it and it is a program going through that,” Knaak said.