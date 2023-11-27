The transfer portal has become its own season when it comes to recruiting. Over the last two the Kansas coaches have used the portal to enhance their roster. They have done a good job evaluating talent bringing in players like Austin Booker, Devin Phillips, Gage Keys, Dominick Puni, and JB Brown to name a few. The Jayhawks coaching and recruiting staff spend a lot of time researching the transfer portal and doing background research on hundreds of prospects. That is one reason they have been effective. “We haven't hit every time, but for the most part, there's evaluation, there's conversations, there's other things that we do that gives us a little idea on the person,” Kansas head coach Lance Leipold told Jayhawk Slant. “And then, of course, through our conversations, are they going to fit?”

The KU staff does extensive research and that is one reason for their success in the portal

Last year the Kansas staff hauled in one of the nation’s top 40 classes and ranked fourth in the Big 12. Leipold will continue to use the transfer portal to fill key needs along with building the program with high school players. “I'm happy with where we're at right now and equally happy with our retention,” he said of the portal. “And hopefully we can continue to build the program the old fashioned way where you get the red shirt, some guys and develop them and keep them within the culture and build it, and hopefully they have a chance to contribute three plus years.” There was a time where a recruit would pick Kansas because they could expect to walk on the field and get playing time right away. But those times have changed, and recruits know there will be competition. Leipold also said they are selective when recruiting players in the portal. “We've had young men take visits and they've come here and we're like, I just don't think that one's going to fit,” he said. “And there's enough obstacles. And usually, of course, when somebody is in the portal, they're seeking opportunity and playing time, but have to understand that it's going to be competitive here now as well. And I think in some of our misses a year ago were people thought they could pick Kansas because it would be easier to get on the field.”

Transfer portal will begin next week