Jayhawks host one of state's top prospects in Gavin Meyers

In the final home game against West Virginia the Kansas coaching staff hosted one of the top prospects in the state for an unofficial visit.

Gavin Meyers, a linebacker from Hays, picked up several Power Five offers going into his senior year and is rated the top player at his position in the state rankings.

“My family and I had a great time talking with the coaches and recruiters,” Meyers said. “I talked with Coach Simpson and Coach Leipold, and it was nice finally talking with them in person.”

Meyers has followed the Kansas program and saw the progress the Jayhawks made during the season in Leipold’s first year.

“The program is definitely going in a new and better direction,” he said. “I believe they will be a very good team soon.”

Meyers has over 400 tackles in his career and this season recorded 124.

He is waiting to see how things play out with recruiting. With some schools keeping players for an extra on their roster he will see what his options are.

“Recruiting has been good,” Meyers said. “It’s been crazy with the transfer portal and seniors getting an extra year for sure.”

Meyers is a three-sport athlete at Hays and to give an example of his athleticism he ran hurdles at 6-foot-2, 210 pounds. He also wrestles.

He will talk with his parents as they plan out more visits in the future and he said there could be a return trip to Kansas.

“Yes, I do plan on visiting other places, just haven’t figured out when,” he said. “I plan on making a decision later. Possibly beginning of next year. I feel like the connections is my most important feature when looking for a school.”