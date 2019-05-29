“I did hang around with my brother and we went out to eat with all of his friends and with some of the team,” Duece said. “Then we went out and it was just really fun. I got to basically get the college experience for one day.”

Last month when Mayberry visited for the spring game he stayed after for the Rick Ross concert and then spent time with his brother.

The main reason his brother Kyle is a cornerback for the Jayhawks and that gives him a closer look at the Kansas program.

When it comes to the recruiting process Duece Mayberry has an advantage to see how a college program works over most recruits.

Mayberry has been to Kansas several times to see his brother and has a good idea of what Lawrence is about. He has been to every spring game since Kyle signed with Kansas and came away impressed with this year’s more than the others.

“This one was different because of Les Miles, and the atmosphere was crazy,” he said. “Rick Ross was there, and I have never been to a Rick Ross concert. It was just very nice experience. It was the best spring game that I have been to.”

The fact Mayberry already has a connection with several of the players has also helped the Jayhawks in recruiting.

“I’ve known some of the team since my freshman year of high school,” Mayberry said. “I'm pretty close to the team. They show me love on social media and in person. My brother has introduced me to a lot of them from the first time I went there.”

Mayberry said he has talked with Miles and cornerbacks coach Chevis Jackson consistently on the phone. He said he wants to visit other schools, but the Jayhawks have a good head start.

“I do plan on going to see other schools, probably in state schools,” he said. “But they don't really show as much love as Kansas does. I want to see other schools but Kansas is on the top of my list right now.”

Mayberry finished up track earlier in the spring and moved right into spring football for Owasso. With summer coming next, he will focus on recruiting because he wants to have a decision before next season.

“I want to do it before I begin my senior season so I can secure a spot in college,” he said. “I want to do it right before the season starts.”

He also added he wants to make another trip back to Lawrence in early June.