JayhawkSlant - Jayhawks in the lead for QB Austin Myers

It isn’t a secret that Dearmon has made Arkansas a priority as one of his recruiting territories. Kansas has offered several players from Arkansas in the 2021 and 2022 classes.

“Kansas is an amazing program,” Myers said. “I'm very excited that they're very interested in me. I’m definitely considering committing, because it's a great program. Coach Dearmon is a great coach and an offensive genius. I started reading his book recently on iTunes. Les Miles is a great coach and a legend. I'm just really excited what they have going on up there.”

It isn’t known how many quarterbacks the Jayhawks will take in the next class, but they could be closing in on their first commitment. At the very least they are on top for Austin Myers from Vilonia, Ark.

Kansas offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon has been offering a lot of players in the 2022 class. Several of those are quarterbacks.

Coaches aren’t allowed to contact recruits in the 2022 class, but Myers has reached out to Dearmon and built a strong relationship. Myers said he is trying to compete with Dearmon and catch the biggest fish.

“It's been amazing,” he said. “I've been talking to him every week or so, and just getting to know each other on a personal level. He's a big fisher and I've been fishing and see if I can beat him, but I haven't been successful yet. We talk about every week and he's a good guy and we have a really good relationship.”

At 6-foot-4, 190 pounds Myers has already attracted interest from Kansas, Florida State, Tennessee, Arkansas, Cal, and Arizona State.

He took over as the quarterback last year for Vilonia as a sophomore and they were coming off an 0-10 season. In 2019, Myers helped guide them to a 7-4 record. His ability to run the RPO and throw the ball is what caught Dearmon’s eye.

“He said he liked my ability to stay in the pocket and be accurate,” Myers said. “That's what he saw most in me. I run the exact same offense he runs. He likes that I relate so well to the offense.”

Myers made it clear that Kansas is out in front, and the next step is taking a visit to Lawrence. Right now, the NCAA hasn’t cleared recruits to make campus visits, but things could be in motion once that changes.

“I want to go visit, but obviously I can't do that because of COVID,” he said. “I don't want to make a false commitment to Coach Dearmon and the KU staff. I want to make sure that I really love the place and I don't want to say I'm committed,’ but then go there and not like it, which I believe I'm going to love it.

“I know I'm going to love it. And that's where I'm at right now. I want to go visit the campus, see all the coaches in person, and then I'll be able to make a decision.”