JayhawkSlant - Jayhawks land 2022 quarterback Austin Myers

Jayhawks land 2022 quarterback Austin Myers
What better time to announce a commitment than being on vacation? Austin Myers, a quarterback from Vilonia High in Arkansas, decided to announce his college while enjoying time away before the season starts.
In an earlier interview with Jayhawk Slant, Myers didn’t hold back that Kansas was his strong favorite.
On Saturday he made it official he gave his commitment to the Jayhawks.
“The coaches were ecstatic,” Myers said. “They were all whistling and cheering in their office. It was a great feeling. It really made me feel like I was a part of their family.”
Myers said his original plan was to hold off on a decision before visiting campus. But he spent time looking at details about Kansas and liked what he saw.
“I did some research and went on YouTube,” he said. “I did my own little virtual tour and Les Miles made it clear that he really, really wanted me to be a part of the Kansas family and that was what I did. I was like, ‘They're invested in me and they really want me.’ I didn’t need anything else and I was in.”
Offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon recruits the state of Arkansas and is responsible for the quarterbacks. He identified Myers early and offered him a scholarship.
“Kansas is an amazing program,” Myers said. “Coach Dearmon is a great coach and an offensive genius. I started reading his book recently on iTunes. Les Miles is a great coach and a legend. I'm just really excited what they have going on up there.”
Myers has the size and physical attributes the college coaches look for at 6-foot-4, 190 pounds. When he took over at Vilonia, they were coming off an 0-10 season and helped lead them to seven wins as a sophomore.
“Coach Dearmon said he liked my ability to stay in the pocket and be accurate,” Myers said. “That's what he saw most in me. I run the exact same offense he runs. He likes that I relate so well to the offense.”
Going into his junior year Myers attracted attention from Kansas, Florida State, Tennessee, Arkansas, Cal, and Arizona State. Kansas was the first school to offer him a scholarship and his decision will ease the recruiting process.
“It's like having a 100-pound weight on your back and just taking it off and just relaxing,” Myers said. “I can take a deep breath. No more stress. I can just go out and play football and show Coach Dearmon and Coach Miles why they offered me.”