JayhawkSlant - Jayhawks land 2022 quarterback Austin Myers

What better time to announce a commitment than being on vacation? Austin Myers, a quarterback from Vilonia High in Arkansas, decided to announce his college while enjoying time away before the season starts.

In an earlier interview with Jayhawk Slant, Myers didn’t hold back that Kansas was his strong favorite.

On Saturday he made it official he gave his commitment to the Jayhawks.

“The coaches were ecstatic,” Myers said. “They were all whistling and cheering in their office. It was a great feeling. It really made me feel like I was a part of their family.”

Myers said his original plan was to hold off on a decision before visiting campus. But he spent time looking at details about Kansas and liked what he saw.

“I did some research and went on YouTube,” he said. “I did my own little virtual tour and Les Miles made it clear that he really, really wanted me to be a part of the Kansas family and that was what I did. I was like, ‘They're invested in me and they really want me.’ I didn’t need anything else and I was in.”