The Jayhawks have landed one of their top offensive recruits for the 2025 class.

John Kelly, from Cypress Christian School in Houston, gave his verbal commitment to the Jayhawks on Tuesday.

Kansas zeroed in on Kelly after running backs coach Jonathan Wallace offered him last fall. Wallace continued to build a relationship with Kelly over the months and it paid off.

“We talked almost every single day and he’s just a guy that I trust my future with,” Kelly said. “That's somebody that I want to play for. I wouldn't want to play for nobody else.”

A recent visit helped Kelly make his decision. He took an unofficial visit in March to watch the team practice and meet with the coaching staff. He learned more about the Kansas program during his visit.

“I like the way that he (Wallace) was running his practice while I was up there,” Kelly said. “I just feel like I will learn and develop best under him.

He continued: “I knew Kansas was the school for me because I guess you can say my personality just gelled with them. I gelled with Coach Wallace and Coach Leipold and Mister Scott (Aligo), Mister Billy (Bonneau). I just knew that Kansas was the one because I didn't have this type of relationship with any other college.”