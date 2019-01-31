“Ever since I was born I’ve been a die-hard KU fan,” he said. “My whole room is blue with Jayhawks all over it, literally. It’s been Rock Chalk since day one.”

Kansas offered Butcher a preferred walk on spot and he made the call to pick a school he has followed since he was young.

Jerek Butcher is one of the top linebackers in Kansas. The Pittsburg product fulfilled a dream on Thursday night when he announced he was picking the Jayhawks.

The Jayhawks are adding a quality player who did everything his senior from his linebacker spot. He had over 100 tackles and made about every all-state team. He was first team All-State according to the Wichita Eagle and the Topeka Capital Journal. He was the runner-up for Defensive Player of the Year in class 4A.

The Kansas coaches told Butcher they liked the way he reads and reacts as well as his physical play. Mike Ekeler was the coach who helped convince Butcher to join the Jayhawks.

“Coach Ekeler called me and he was one of the most real coaches I’ve ever talked to,” Butcher said. “Earlier this week he came and had lunch and it was an automatic connection and I knew I was going to Kansas.”

Butcher passed up offers to Pittbsurg State and Central Missouri State. It is a relief for him to be able to stay close to home and prove he can play at the Big 12 level.

“It’s really a relief knowing I get to be close to home,” he said. “It’s all I ever wanted was to play at Kansas and show out for my state.”

Les Miles said when he took the job at Kansas he would make an emphasis to recruit local players. Butcher has noticed their efforts.

“I think it’s huge for Coach Miles to secure this area because there are a lot of hidden gems here and he’s about to get them all,” Butcher said.