Jayhawks land Johnquai Lewis on signing day
One of the last uncommitted recruits to take an official visit to Kansas was Johnquai Lewis. The cornerback from Champagnat Catholic said he would announce his decision on signing day, and he stayed true to that prediction.
Just moments ago, the three-star prospect confirmed to Jayhawk Slant he signed with Kansas.
“This was the best opportunity for me,” Lewis said. “I can get on the field quicker and get coached by some great coaches.”
Shortly after his official visit to Kansas, Lewis spoke about his experience. When he woke up Sunday morning, he saw the snow falling outside and it was the first time he’s seen it.
“It was a great,” he said. “I've never seen it. So, for me to wake up in the morning to see snow in Kansas, it's wonderful. I thought, ‘I'm fixing to go out there take some pictures and play in it.’ I never saw it before, so it was a great experience.”
Lewis said the Kansas staff showed him “a lot of love” and he had a good relationship with cornerbacks coach Chevis Jackson.
When he told Miles and Jackson he was ready to become a Jayhawk he said they were excited.
“It feels wonderful,” Lewis said after signing with Kansas. “I couldn’t pass this opportunity up.”
In the end the chance to play for Jackson and Miles was a key factor in leading him to his final decision.
“Being around Coach Jackson, he is a great dude. I could learn a lot from him. He's the type of coach who can teach me a lot, because he has a lot of experience in college and the NFL.
“Coach Miles is one of the best coaches in college football and he is trying to turn Kansas into a great program.”