One of the last uncommitted recruits to take an official visit to Kansas was Johnquai Lewis. The cornerback from Champagnat Catholic said he would announce his decision on signing day, and he stayed true to that prediction.

Just moments ago, the three-star prospect confirmed to Jayhawk Slant he signed with Kansas.

“This was the best opportunity for me,” Lewis said. “I can get on the field quicker and get coached by some great coaches.”

Shortly after his official visit to Kansas, Lewis spoke about his experience. When he woke up Sunday morning, he saw the snow falling outside and it was the first time he’s seen it.