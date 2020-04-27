Coleman has picked up scholarship offers for football from schools like Florida State, Penn State, Miami, Baylor, and several others.

“We talk quite a bit, and I really like him,” Coleman said of Jones. “He's a cool dude. He keeps it 100 percent, and he's straightforward. He's not going to beat around the bush to make it sound better. He's going to give it to you how it is.”

One of the those is Emmett Jones from Kansas. The wide receivers coach has been staying in constant contact with Coleman.

Keon Coleman said he is getting a chance to live out his dream being recruited to play two sports at the college level. The standout wide receiver from Opelousas Catholic in Louisiana is garnering attention from college recruiters all over the country.

And moving to the hardwood he has landed division one basketball offers from Louisiana Tech, Nicholls State, Coastal Carolina, and University of Louisiana-Lafayette. He was recently named a first team, all-state basketball selection.

“I’m going to try to play both sports at the next level,” he said. “I don’t like one sport over the other right now. I’ve got a lot of schools recruiting me at both sports. It’s a dream come true.”

Coleman said he hasn’t talked to anyone from the Kansas basketball staff, but is hoping to in the future. Jones has talked to him about it, and is selling him on the Jayhawks football program.

“From what I've researched, he's coached some good receivers,” Coleman said. “They have a good receiver, I know, from East Ascension who is coming in there (Steven McBride). And I watched some of the highlights on some receivers that he’s coached, and he’s had some good ones.”

Coleman is being patient through the recruiting process and looking at both sports, the Covid-19 situation has slowed things down. A lot of his decision will come down to the relationships he has built with the coaches.

“I've got to play for that coach for three to four more years of my life to get me to the next level,” he said. “And I've got to trust him to get me there.”