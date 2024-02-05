For the second year in a row, the Sunflower Showdown went to overtime in Manhattan, and once again Kansas State prevailed. This time, it was by a final score of 75-70 as Tylor Perry scored 26 points for the Wildcats.

The Wildcats opened the game with some nice shooting from the outside, as nine of their first 11 points came from behind the arc. The Jayhawks kept pace as McCullar scored seven early points.

It was an extremely long time between tipoff and the first media timeout, as there was not a whistle blown with under 16 minutes left in the half until the 10:58 mark where Kansas led 19-15.

The Wildcats reclaimed the lead at 20-19 before Elmarko Jackson made a layup to bring the game to the under 12 media timeout with 9:15 remaining in the half. Up to this point, Kansas was called for just one foul, which was on Parker Braun.

The lack of whistles was the complete opposite of the game that took place in Manhattan a year ago, in which three Kansas starters fouled out.

The two teams played each other closely as it was tied at 25. Then Dajuan Harris had an offensive sequence that forced Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang to call a timeout. First, he made a three, and then on the next possession he delivered the perfect post entry to KJ Adams to score.

The post entries were hard to come by as Kansas had the matchups they wanted down low, but simply could not get the ball down there, making Harris' pass all the more important.

After the timeout, Tylor Perry scored five straight points to make Bill Self burn his first timeout. With 2:02 to go in the half, it was knotted up at 30.

Two free throws from Dajuan Harris were the only points to be scored for the remainder of the half, as Kevin McCullar missed a layup in the closing seconds that would have made the lead four.

McCullar made up for it early in the second half, making a high-arching three, followed by an assist in transition to Johnny Furphy to help out a 9-0 run to open the second half.

Perry was unable to go into the night quietly, making back-to-back threes to bring Kansas State within three at 41-38.

Cam Carter scored through a Furphy foul and made the free throw to tie it back up at 41.

Neither team could gain any sort of separation over the next chunk of the game as they both struggled offensively. The Jayhawks led 50-48 at the under eight timeout and had Hunter Dickinson leading the team with 15 points.

After Kansas went up four, the Wildcats went on a 7-0 run in which all the points were scored at the free throw line. Dickinson stopped the bleeding momentarily with a basket inside, but Carter made a three to put Kansas State up 58-54 with 4:19 to go.

The Jayhawks tied it up after KJ Adams made a 15-footer and then Dajuan Harris scored his 11th point in transition. Harris was not done however, getting a steal that led to a finish from McCullar to make it 62-60 Kansas with 1:36 remaining.

After a wild sequence underneath the basket, Kansas State had tied the game up. On Kansas' next possession, McCullar was stripped and the Wildcats called timeout with 49 seconds to go.

After an airball, Arthur Kaluma was ready underneath to put Kansas State in the lead 64-62 with 20 seconds left.

After the timeout, Harris and Adams ran the pick-and-roll to perfection as Adams dunked it home to tie it up. Perry missed the game-winner, and for the second straight year in Manhattan, the Sunflower Showdown went to overtime.

After a Kansas State free throw, Harris scored with a floater to reclaim the lead. After both teams had consecutive stops, Perry made a circus layup to make it 67-66. After another empty trip for Kansas, Perry made a three with 1:50 left to make it a four point Kansas State lead.

After Dickinson scored inside to cut the lead in half, he fouled Perry who made both free throws to bring it to 72-68. Kansas got two free throws from Harris and got McCullar to the line to tie it, but he missed the front end of a one-and-one.

Kaluma made two free throws to seal the deal, and Kansas State walked away victorious.



