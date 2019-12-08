“I love the campus and all of the players,” he said. “I got to connect with some of the players, and Les Miles.”

This weekend Adams-Reed was in Lawrence for his official visit.

Now, they are hoping to land his teammate offensive lineman Armaj Adams-Reed .

The Kansas coaching staff is hoping to keep the pipeline with DeSoto High in Texas rolling in the 2020 class. They already have a commitment from one of the top receivers in the Dallas area in Lawrence Arnold.

Kansas wide receivers coach Emmett Jones recruits the Dallas area and DeSoto High. He’s been recruiting there for a long time and has built several connections.

“He’s amazing,” Adams-Reed said. “He's so down to earth and keeps it real with me. He had a big support on the side with my brother, Lawrence (Arnold). He made a good connection with us and we all have a good vibe with it.”

Jones has handled a lot of the load leading up the official visit. Once Adams-Reed got on campus he got some help from the head coach.

Les Miles met with Adams-Reed and that played a helping hand.

“I was in shock,” he said about meeting Miles. “He's a legend. That is something that you dream about. I tell everybody I looked up and there was Les Miles.”

Having his teammate and friend, Arnold, committed has also helped in the process.

“It’s one of the best things that has happened having LJ commit,” he said. “He’s going to get there a semester early. He said if I go to KU he'd be calling and texting me every day and seeing how I'm doing and see what's going on up there.”

Adams-Reed is on his way home after his visit. He wants to sit down and talk with people close to him about his recruiting.

When asked about his final thoughts on his visit to Kansas and how things could play out, he responded.

“I loved it,” he said. “I got some information to tell some people to talk about it. But I’m going to make some people really happy.”