Jayhawks making a push for Kobe Baynes who entered the portal

“They said Kansas is a great place to play and they're rebuilding,” Baynes said. “Coach Leipold was really talking about the last three games of the season and how you go back, and you could see they were turning things around the last three games.”

Baynes said he has also talked with general manager Rob Ianello. The staff has talked with Baynes and his family selling the program.

“I spoke with Coach Leipold and Coach Fuchs who coaches the offensive line,” Baynes said. “It was definitely a good conversation with both of them.”

The Kansas coaching staff followed him on Twitter and contacted him two days after he entered the portal, and the communication has been consistent ever since.

Over the last two weeks the coaches at Kansas have talked about using their linemen to play multiple positions. One aspect they like about Baynes is his versatility and can play different positions.

“One of the things they like about my game is my ability to bend, and my ability to play athletically,” he said. “I can play multiple positions on the offensive line, guard to tackle to left tackle. They just said they think I'm a good player. I'm glad that they're recruiting me and that I have another chance to play Power Five football.”

Baynes has looked up the KU football program and knows they are rebuilding. He went through that before during high school when he committed to Louisville. He had 18 offers coming out of Sandalwood High in Jacksonville, but he went to Louisville who was rebuilding.

“Kansas is definitely a school I'm considering right now,” he said. “It's the same thing I did in 2020 when I committed to Louisville. Joining a rebuilding team. So, this isn't something that is new to me or that would even scare me away. I'm definitely interested in the rebuilding aspect.”

Since Baynes has been through the recruiting process before he is familiar with the experience. He knows what he is looking for after going through it already.

“I'm looking for a staff that's stable,” he said. “Some schools that's offering right now, there are coaches on the hot seat. I feel like I definitely I want to go to a school that's stable, that has a new staff in place. I want to be part of a family again. I just want to play football again and Power Five football. Wherever it takes me and wherever it leads me, I definitely want to do that.”

Things could move fast for Baynes. Some schools have offered him but want him to report in December. Others have a spot for him on the roster immediately. Since August is a dead period, he cannot take any visits and could make a quick decision and arrive on a campus soon.

He wants to choose a school and get the next chapter in his career started as soon as he can.

“I want to be on campus as soon as possible,” Baynes said. “Most people say, ‘You don't want to wait till December, because if you do, that's wasting a whole year of eligibility.’ I'm most likely going to choose a school and just show up there without the official visit. A bunch of schools wanted me to wait until December, but I just feel like I don't want to waste a year eligibility just going to class, sitting around.”