The Jayhawks won an ugly 64-61 game against Baylor to get themselves back into the win column, as both teams were without one of their top three scorers. The Jayhawks needed to play well defensively and held Baylor to just 61 points.

In the win, the Jayhawks accumulated a season-high 17 steals.

“I actually thought our hands were better tonight,” head coach Bill Self said. “I thought our ball screen defense was excellent. I thought Hunter [Dickinson] did a great job on ball screen defense. I thought behind it we had some guys screw up a couple of times, but for the most part it was really good because that's how they know they score off threes.”

Overall, Self was content with the game being a slow-paced, ugly game.

“I was hoping the game was slow, which it was,” head coach Bill Self said. “I was hoping the game was ugly and muddy, which it was.”

Even though his team pulled through, Self was about as unhappy as a coach who just defeated a top-15 team could be after the game.

“The whole thing was, this is probably the least happy I've been after a win because that's not how you play basketball and that's certainly not the intellect in which you're supposed to play,” Self said. So I'm disappointed that we can make those four or five plays that we made in the last minute that put us in harm's way to actually lose the game.

Baylor got two open looks from three-point range that would have tied the game in the closing seconds. The Jayhawks lucked out as Baylor missed both, but Self knows that they need to execute better down the stretch.

“They got exactly what they wanted because we couldn't get matched up five-on-five and switch a simple high ball screen,” Self said. “They got everything they wanted on those two threes.”

Self was asked if he would have liked to foul on the last possession, as Baylor rebounded Nicolas Timberlake’s missed free throw with five seconds left. However, the Jayhawks burned their last timeout with over a minute left, steering Self toward not wanting to try and set it up without one.

Even when the Jayhawks had the positive of 17 steals, Self was not willing to give the team too much credit, as he thought his team could have done more with the steals.

“Actually, I think it's good,” Self said of the steals. “But the one thing that you can look at on steals is we got 17 points off of turnovers. With 21 (Baylor) turnovers. 17 of them are steals. And steals easily lead to transition. And we score eleven points in transition. So we didn't take advantage of the steals like I think we could have if we were maybe at full strength... I also thought Baylor, let's call it like it is, we got three or four steals where they just fumble the ball right to us. I don't think they did a great job handling the ball. So the steals are a little inflated based on how we played, even though I did think we were more active.”

Overall, the Jayhawks played great defense to hold a Baylor team that averages 82.7 points per game to just 61 points, but the fact that they allowed two open looks for the tie created an unsettling feeling for Self.



