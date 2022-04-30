Jayhawks offer Davion Westmoreland, Isaiah Jatta on Friday
The Kansas coaches spent their first week on the road last week for spring recruiting. They were all over the country from Florida to Utah looking ahead to the 2023 class.
They are also looking to fill open spots in the 2022 class that are remaining from the transfer portal.
Last fall the staff was active at Hutchinson Community College offering talent in the 2022 class and now they are back for the spring.
Defensive coordinator Brian Borland was at Hutchinson this week to watch the Blue Dragons go through practice and he liked what he saw from defensive end Davion Westmoreland.
After evaluating him on film last season and watching up close the Jayhawks extended a scholarship offer.
“KU was my first big offer and when I got the offer it was life changing,” Westmoreland said. “The coaches like my get off how I flip my hips and how aggressive I am at the point of attack.”
Westmoreland has also been in communication with Scott Aligo, the director of scouting.
“I’ve had a good conversation with coach Scott we just talked about how KU is on the rise how he wants me to come in and change the game,” he said.
Last season at Hutchinson, Westmoreland recorded 54 tackles and 6.5 sacks. He has an official visit set with Kansas on May 7. He is getting interest from TCU, Iowa State, and Appalachian State.
Westmoreland graduated last semester giving him the ability to leave at the end of the semester and arrive on a college campus this summer.
Jatta has heard about the KU program from Tevita Noa
Offensive line coach Scott Fuchs was in El Dorado, Kansas one day and Utah the next. Fuchs flew to Snow College to watch offensive lineman Isaiah Jatta go through practice.
Shortly after, Jatta received an offer from Kansas.
“Coach Fuchs was at practice this morning and I talked to him after that,” Jatta said.
The Kansas coaches are familiar with Snow College. Last year they signed tight end Tevita Noa, who played at Snow. Jatta has talked with Noa about his time in Lawrence.
“They told me that the program is on the rise and the brotherhood there is growing strong is what I heard from Tevita,” Jatta said. “Vita has mentioned great things from the weight lighting program to principles with players holding each other accountable. He has been really helpful throughout the recruiting process.”
Jatta plans to take visits to Utah, San Diego State, and Colorado. The offer from Kansas just came on Friday, so he must see how his schedule plays out before he sets more trips.
“As of right now it’s up in the air, I’m trying to see my summer schedule fits with the official visits available,” he said.
Jatta graduates this spring making him available to transfer to a college for the summer.