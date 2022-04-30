Jayhawks offer Davion Westmoreland, Isaiah Jatta on Friday

The Kansas coaches spent their first week on the road last week for spring recruiting. They were all over the country from Florida to Utah looking ahead to the 2023 class.

They are also looking to fill open spots in the 2022 class that are remaining from the transfer portal.

Last fall the staff was active at Hutchinson Community College offering talent in the 2022 class and now they are back for the spring.

Defensive coordinator Brian Borland was at Hutchinson this week to watch the Blue Dragons go through practice and he liked what he saw from defensive end Davion Westmoreland.

After evaluating him on film last season and watching up close the Jayhawks extended a scholarship offer.

“KU was my first big offer and when I got the offer it was life changing,” Westmoreland said. “The coaches like my get off how I flip my hips and how aggressive I am at the point of attack.”

Westmoreland has also been in communication with Scott Aligo, the director of scouting.

“I’ve had a good conversation with coach Scott we just talked about how KU is on the rise how he wants me to come in and change the game,” he said.

Last season at Hutchinson, Westmoreland recorded 54 tackles and 6.5 sacks. He has an official visit set with Kansas on May 7. He is getting interest from TCU, Iowa State, and Appalachian State.

Westmoreland graduated last semester giving him the ability to leave at the end of the semester and arrive on a college campus this summer.