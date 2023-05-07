There were a couple points that stood out as a theme through spring football. One was the physicality of practice, and it was something head coach Lance Leipold mentioned every week. The Jayhawks had a spring that tested their physical style of play for 15 practices.

If there was another topic that came up consistently it was the cross-training of the offensive line. Scott Fuchs challenged his players at multiple positions, and it is something that could pay off in the long run.

“It has happened in past years if you lose a right guard, your backup right guard may be the 10th, if you had to list one through 10 of your two deep offensive linemen,” Leipold said. “By doing this, once they can handle that, you're more flexible to keep playing with your best units.”

By making players learn different positions on the line it will allow Fuchs to have more flexibility. If a player is injured or they want to adjust the options will be there.

Dominic Puni lined up at tackle, guard, and center in the spring. Giving the players experience at different positions will help in the long run.

“I know the coaches are big on having the next five, the second five, and they can all be multiple too,” Puni said. “So, when someone goes down, you want the next best player to go in. You don't want it like if the right tackle went down, you don't want just the second right tackle to go in. You want the second-best player to go in.”