Jayhawks OL came out of spring a more versatile group
There were a couple points that stood out as a theme through spring football. One was the physicality of practice, and it was something head coach Lance Leipold mentioned every week. The Jayhawks had a spring that tested their physical style of play for 15 practices.
If there was another topic that came up consistently it was the cross-training of the offensive line. Scott Fuchs challenged his players at multiple positions, and it is something that could pay off in the long run.
“It has happened in past years if you lose a right guard, your backup right guard may be the 10th, if you had to list one through 10 of your two deep offensive linemen,” Leipold said. “By doing this, once they can handle that, you're more flexible to keep playing with your best units.”
By making players learn different positions on the line it will allow Fuchs to have more flexibility. If a player is injured or they want to adjust the options will be there.
Dominic Puni lined up at tackle, guard, and center in the spring. Giving the players experience at different positions will help in the long run.
“I know the coaches are big on having the next five, the second five, and they can all be multiple too,” Puni said. “So, when someone goes down, you want the next best player to go in. You don't want it like if the right tackle went down, you don't want just the second right tackle to go in. You want the second-best player to go in.”
Mike Novitsky, who is expected to be the starting center, missed spring football and that gave others an opportunity to snap. There were four players who took snaps at center.
Bryce Cabeldue played both tackle positions. Mike Ford played both guards spots and center.
“Scott and I will talk a lot, and sometimes Andy's involved in that,” Leipold said. “If a guy is more versatile like Bryce Cabeldue, I think I've said this before, he's going to play both tackle spots and he has. Is it better for Kobe Baynes just to play the right side, not trying to play all four of those positions?”
Logan Brown, who transferred from Wisconsin, played left and right tackle. Fuchs told Jayhawk Slant Joey Baker played tackle last fall and since has taken reps at guard and center. Kobe Baynes played tackle and guard.
“They all want to compete and that's what we've got going on right now,” Fuchs said. “The model should be more versatility than anything else. I want the best guys out there no matter what's going on. So, I mean there's a lot of guys that will be able to play a couple different positions.”
Another positive with players learning other positions is knowing how they operate differently. A guard moving to center gives them an understanding how that position works.
“The thing that it allows, especially when guys move from inside out or outside in, or it could be guard to center, center to guard, guard to tackle, vice versa, they start to understand what that other person next to them has to think and process and what they're going through,” Leipold said. “And many times, that makes you a better cohesive unit working together when they have the opportunity to experience that.”