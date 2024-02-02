The opening line ahead of KU's top 10 showdown against Houston has the Jayhawks as a 2.5-point underdog, which is the first time that they have been underdogs in Allen Fieldhouse since 2021 when they beat the future national champion Baylor Bears 71-58.

The Houston Cougars bring a lot to the table, and the opportunity excites Hunter Dickinson, who transferred to Kansas to play in these kinds of games.

“I think that's why you know a lot of us wanted to come to Kansas was to play in these games so it'll be a fun atmosphere for sure,” Dickinson said.

The Jayhawks played in front of a wild Allen Fieldhouse crowd earlier this season when they took on UConn in December, but head coach Bill Self knows that this one will be much more meaningful.

“This one will feel different and a lot of that is because of the respect we have for Houston and how well they've done and all these things and them coming into our league new and all that stuff,” Self said.

The type of atmosphere anticipated for tomorrow can have a big impact not only on the opposing team but on the home team as well. Dickinson is aware and ready to ready to balance his emotions.

“I think there's definitely a balance in it where you want to control your emotions, but you also want to kind of use that adrenaline and that emotion that you have,” Dickinson said. “I feel like coach always says you're going to jump a couple of inches higher when you're on all that kind of adrenaline and stuff like that.”



