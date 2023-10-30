Jayhawks running game leads to another victory
The Kansas rushing attack was a key part of their upset win over Oklahoma on Saturday, as the Jayhawks ran for 225 yards. The ground game has been a key in several of the victories this season.
Quarterback Jason Bean was 15-for-32 through the air, and did not throw any touchdown passes with his 218 yards. But his 38-yard touchdown run to put Kansas up 26-21 in the third quarter helped him contribute toward the rushing attack. The play was not even a part of the team’s game plan coming into the game.
“Yeah, it was a play that we weren't originally planning on running this week, and he called it,” Bean said. “The d-end bit, and I just took off as fast as I could.”
Bean showed lots of emotion after the play, excited as ever to put the Jayhawks in the lead.
“Yeah, just to make a play like that so big for this team,” Bean said about the reason behind his excitement. “Without the other ten guys on the field, I wouldn't have been able to make the play, so I'm just excited for them, too.”
The run helped Bean’s and the team’s confidence in him when he led a game-winning drive later in the game.
“It was one of those moments,” Bean said. “I was just so excited for this team to be able to score points and just have this team even believe in me more, I think that was everything for me.”
The Jayhawks did not give any carries to anyone outside of Bean and their top two running backs. The local product, Devin Neal, led the Jayhawks in rushing with 112 yards, including the last touchdown of the game.
The score put KU ahead late in the game with under a minute to go. There are not many times a running back does not want to get in the end zone and that was some of the conversation in the post-game interview room.
“Well, looking back, I don't think I was supposed to score, but, you know, at the end of the day, got in there, that meant a lot to me,” Neal said.
Head coach Lance Leipold took the blame for not getting the message across to not score. They have a signal from the sideline when you are not supposed to score but could not get it relayed to the team.
“I didn't think they'd let him (score) right away, which maybe is definitely my fault, but it was quickly I was saying it as we were snapping it,” Leipold said. “[Offensive coordinator] Andy [Kotelnicki] and I were talking about just running it and doing it. I should just say that we wanted everyone who stayed for the whole game to get their complete money's worth.”
Not to be ignored is Daniel Hishaw’s contribution. He had 51 yards and two touchdowns on just 12 carries. Hishaw, a Moore, Oklahoma native, enjoyed playing against the Sooners.
“It means a lot,” Hishaw said. “I definitely watched them growing up, you know what I'm saying? Watched their games all the time, had people around me watching them. So it's cool to play against them, for sure, because I haven't played them since my freshman year.”
Hishaw missed out on the Oklahoma game last season due to a season-ending injury suffered against Iowa State.
The contribution Kansas got from their three ball carriers once again led the way for Kansas’ win over Oklahoma. A win that left Leipold proud of his team.
“Maybe it wasn't the prettiest, but that's a really good football team for us to do that in battle,” Leipold said. “Like I said, I'm extremely proud.”