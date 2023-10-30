The Kansas rushing attack was a key part of their upset win over Oklahoma on Saturday, as the Jayhawks ran for 225 yards. The ground game has been a key in several of the victories this season.

Quarterback Jason Bean was 15-for-32 through the air, and did not throw any touchdown passes with his 218 yards. But his 38-yard touchdown run to put Kansas up 26-21 in the third quarter helped him contribute toward the rushing attack. The play was not even a part of the team’s game plan coming into the game.

“Yeah, it was a play that we weren't originally planning on running this week, and he called it,” Bean said. “The d-end bit, and I just took off as fast as I could.”

Bean showed lots of emotion after the play, excited as ever to put the Jayhawks in the lead.

“Yeah, just to make a play like that so big for this team,” Bean said about the reason behind his excitement. “Without the other ten guys on the field, I wouldn't have been able to make the play, so I'm just excited for them, too.”

The run helped Bean’s and the team’s confidence in him when he led a game-winning drive later in the game.

“It was one of those moments,” Bean said. “I was just so excited for this team to be able to score points and just have this team even believe in me more, I think that was everything for me.”