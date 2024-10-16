Jayhawks searching for a win, did self-scouting during the bye-week

The Jayhawks are coming off a bye-week where they spent a lot of time self-scouting and going over the small details that led to a 1-5 start. Four of their five losses came after losing leads in the fourth quarter. In four of those losses, they had the ball with a chance to tie or take the lead on the last possession. They know how close they have been and focused on what has led to the slow start midway through the season. “You know, the margin of victory between winning and losing is broken down into small factors each and every game,” Lance Leipold said. “As we've talked about before, if you look at it statistically, it's not as off as far as the record would appear. Again, sometimes offensively, some of our first down production is not what it had been in the last couple years.”

Leipold said they are looking for ways to get pressure on the quarterback

Leipold said creating negative plays on defense has been inconsistent. He mentioned the interceptions are up, but the sacks are down. “When you look at those two things together of our ability to put people in longer down distances has not happened,” he said. “And I think that's been a reason why we struggle to get off the field at times. And I think some of the inconsistencies offensively have been partially early.” He also pointed to times in the first six games when they had an opportunity to score a touchdown but settled for a field goal. If there is a bright side to the offense converting chances to points, they lead the Big 12 in red zone scoring percentage. The defense is rated 11th in the league in sacks, and for conference play games are sitting at 15th. They are evaluating ways to put more pressure on opposing quarterbacks. “It puts stress when you can't get to the quarterback,” Leipold said. “It puts stress on everybody and again, you have to create more situations of putting pressure with more people. Then you're putting yourself in some coverage stresses as well. We've got to continue to work on that and find ways to create disruption.”

Houston has mobile quarterbacks, good up front on defense