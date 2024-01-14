Since turnovers were officially recorded, no Kansas team had ever turned it over less than the Jayhawks did in their win over Oklahoma on Saturday. The two turnovers that the Jayhawks had came after back-to-back games where they turned it over 18 times.

“We're not good enough offensively to give away possessions, so our number needs to be under 10 or 10 or so,” head coach Bill Self said “If you get four more possessions you know on Wednesday that probably a different outcome.”

The record performance comes nearly nine years after the Jayhawks turned it over three times when they visited Austin to play Texas in 2015, a game that Cliff Alexander led the team in scoring.

“That’s probably about as well as we’ve taken care of the ball and passed it in a long time,” head coach Bill Self said.

KJ Adams, who had three assists in the contest, but four turnovers earlier in the week in the loss to UCF was happy with the way the offense flowed.

“That's kind of unheard of in basketball, especially when you play a 40-minute game,” Adams said. “I think we just emphasize just getting a shot every possession. We really didn't force too many shots this game so I think that just goes with us just practicing and just kind of coming off that UCF game where we did have a bunch of turnovers and kind of made some bonehead plays so now I think got it cleaned up I think you can start to see that more.”

The two turnovers that occurred on the day came from Hunter Dickinson when he and Dajuan Harris had a miscommunication as Harris cut backdoor when Dickinson expected him to stay.

The other one, Self takes responsibility for as Adams was running next to the Kansas bench in transition, prompting Self to tell him to run to the post to get an early chance down low. However, Kevin McCuallar was thinking that he’d stay on the wing.

All in all, Self wanted to give credit to his point guard for limiting the turnovers and making sure the offense was running smoothly.

“The biggest key was Juan,” Self said. “Juan and Kevin combined for one and that one was mine… Against Central Florida, they had eight.”

While the offense obviously looks better when not turning the ball over, the Jayhawks look better defensively when they do not give teams turnovers to go and score points from. Both turnovers were dead-ball turnovers.

“Coach was talking about I think it was 35 points off turnovers the last two games before this and so we knew if we're not turning the ball over and giving teams just fast breaks it's really hard to score on us in the half court,” Dickinson said. “I think if you go down there, get a shot every possession, defend and rebound coach always says you know that's the key to winning right there. So when you give the opportunity for the opponent to only get two fast breaks and you're shooting every other time that's pretty good offense.”

Self had been sticking up for his team’s defense during the last two games knowing that it was better than it showed on paper because of their inefficient offense. Today, as the offense got more efficient, the defense was looking better.

“You can’t defend a two-on-one,” Self said. “Our transition defense hasn’t been near as bad as it looked in large part because teams are scoring off turnovers and they’re getting credit for transition.”

Self did not want to take too much credit for the change, as he knows that his players are smart enough to know when to step it up by themselves.

“I don’t know that we emphasized it as much as you guys think we do, but we didn’t have to because the players all know,” Self said. “I thought we did a better job of taking care of the basketball.”



