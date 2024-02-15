The Jayhawks are having more struggles in Big 12 Conference play than they are used to at this stage in the season. With five conference losses, star center Hunter Dickinson does not want the focus to turn toward winning out in order to win the regular season title. Instead, he wants to take it one game at a time.

“I think the better approach would be to take it one game at a time and just really try to think of it as trying to win this game,” Dickinson said. “Trying to go 1-0 I feel like is the better mindset and the more attainable mindset.”

While the Jayhawks may have played their way out of contention for a regular season title, there is still a lot that can be done in order to make sure they are ready to make a run in March. What head coach Bill Self is looking for the most is a defining moment that brings the team together.

“We have not had that moment,” Self said. “There hasn’t been that ‘wow gotcha’ moment yet. I could’ve thought maybe the Baylor game was in large part because of doing it without Kevin [McCullar] and playing that well… I don’t think we’ve had that one moment that you stand out and you say ‘This is where we know we became a team.’ It’ll happen hopefully sooner rather than later, but if we thought Baylor was that moment it didn’t really play out.”

The wins against Baylor and Houston both looked like the Jayhawks had a good chance to build momentum. The wins came on Saturday and were followed by Monday night home losses that derailed any momentum from wins against top-tier Big 12 teams.

Self knows that the Jayhawks’ moment is coming and that there is no guarantee that it is a good moment.

“There’s going to be something that happens that could be the make or it could be the break,” Self said. “It could go either way, but I don’t think we’ve had that moment yet.”

The timetable is not a concern either, as many of college basketball’s recent national champions did not get it all figured out until late in the season. Self knows that that can be a good thing as well, as last year’s champions did not start to hit their best form until March.

“I don’t know that it happened with Connecticut until they started postseason,” Self said. “I don’t think NC State it happened with them in ‘83 until they started the conference tournament. They weren’t even going to make the tournament if they didn’t win their conference tournament.”



