The Jayhawks were clearly undermanned in their 72-52 loss to Cincinnati on Wednesday night, and it may have been most evident on the glass. The Bearcats came down with 16 offensive rebounds and scored 18 second-chance points.

The story of the Jayhawks losing the battle on the boards can not be written without mentioning the absence of Kevin McCullar Jr. and Hunter Dickinson. With those two dealing with injuries, it took away 16.8 rebounds per game that the Jayhawks had to make up for. Also only playing three minutes that he was not 100 percent healthy for was Parker Braun.

The Bearcats were ready to play and rebound no matter who suited up for Kansas. They ranked No. 11 in the nation in offensive rebounds per game with 13.78 coming into the game. The Jayhawks were a top-25 team in defensive rebounds per game with 27.87.

“They’re pretty big, I think they’re the biggest team in the league,” Johnny Furphy said. “That was a big emphasis coming into the game knowing how they all crash. That was definitely a factor in tonight’s game.”

Furphy has produced more on the rebounding front than head coach Bill Self had anticipated when he recruited him, as he has often been the best rebounder outside of McCullar and Dickinson. He passed KJ Adams in total rebounds with over 300 fewer minutes played on the season as he pulled down eight in the loss.

Stepping up on the glass in a big way was Elmarko Jackson. The freshman pulled down nine rebounds, a career-high. He had not pulled down any more than four in one game before Wednesday.

“They’ve got a bunch of athletes on their squad and we were pretty small today,” Jackson said. “It was pretty hard.”

Head coach for Cincinnati Wes Miller knew coming into the game that offensive rebounding needed to be a point of emphasis for the Bearcats to come away with the win. However, he thinks they could have exploited the advantage even more than they did.

“We had the size advantage tonight and I knew we had to be a force on the glass,” Miller said. “I would like a little more, we had nine at halftime but that’s good. We didn’t do a good job of punishing them inside but I thought our guys did a good job of finding each other.”

KJ Adams was tasked with playing the five spot, a role that he played undersized during the 2023 season. Throughout that time Bill Self routinely complimented his ability to keep his matchup off of the glass as he was claiming a small number of rebounds compared to other centers around the country.

He tied his career-high with 22 points and grabbed four rebounds in a game where he claims it was not much different to be playing in his old spot.

“It was just the same,” Adams said. “It felt like I was playing the same position as when Hunter and them are out there. It was still good for me to be out there at the five.”

With the Jayhawks claiming that Dickinson and McCullar will return next week for the NCAA Tournament, they should be better on the glass. However, Self was very positive about the team’s first-shot defense despite being honest about the rebounding.

“I thought defensively we were pretty good, didn’t rebound, but we took away stuff they like to do,” Self said.



