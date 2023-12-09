The Kansas Jayhawks did not put together a pretty offensive performance in their win over Missouri in the Border War, despite winning 73-64. They turned the ball over 16 times along with their 16 assists, and made just three shots from behind the arc.

The Jayhawks had to take advantage of every extra opportunity they had as they struggled to shoot the ball, as they were 20-for-23 from the free throw line and scored 42 points in the paint.

They also got 17 second-chance points, which were important against a team that brings as much pressure defensively as Missouri did.

“They [Missouri] do such a great job with help defense and guys flying around and whatever, but what it does do sometimes is create rotation rebounding,” Self said. “We thought that was something we had to take advantage of is getting guys to run to the glass… We certainly rebounded better than we have. That was a big factor in the game, second-chance points.”

Three of the biggest second chance points came during one of the crazier sequences of the game as KJ Adams chased down Anthony Robinson to block his shot in bizarre fashion. As the Jayhawks went the other way, Johnny Furphy missed a wide-open layup, but Hunter Dickinson stuck with the play, and scored through the foul.

The play got the crowd excited, but there were not too many plays like that offensively throughout the night. As the Jayhawks closed the game out, they did not score a field goal in the final 4:52 of game time, scoring their last 10 points at the line.

With 2:13 remaining, the Tigers picked up their seventh team foul, sending Dajuan Harris to the line for a one-and-one with just an eight-point lead. The one-and-ones proved to be no issue for the Jayhawks however, making six out of six of the pressure shots between Harris, Adams, and Kevin McCullar.

“That was huge,” McCullar said. “We take great pride in after practice, getting in extra work, knocking down free throws for moments like this. You’ve got to knock them down, make them pay when they send you to the line late game. All of us stepped up today and did a good job of that”

Self was happy with the team’s performance at the stripe in the clutch, knowing that the Jayhawks fell behind in the foul count early.

“They were important because we got six team fouls, so the next three are going to be one-and-ones,” Self said. “And we go six-for-six when they were in the double bonus quite a bit earlier.”

The Jayhawks came into the game shooting 68% from the line, which made the 87% performance against the Tigers special. Despite the mediocre percentage marks from earlier this year, Self knows that they are getting better and they proved that late.

“Yeah, we shot our free throws well, with the exception of just a couple of times, a couple of games and maybe a player or two getting off to a rough start,” Self said. “We shot our free throws better, knock on wood, and we certainly made big ones. And tonight we made some big ones.”

The last portion of taking advantage of the opportunities to score that present themselves revolves around Adams, who scored 17 in the win. The Tigers routinely backed off of him, and he took his allotted space and made some floaters that may not be available if Hunter Dickinson and Kevin McCullar are not on the floors.

Adams showed flashes of this in his game last year, but has been working on making it a weapon for this year.

“Last year I had a decent floater, but I feel like this time we’ve been working on it a lot,” Adams said. “In practice, all the bigs, Hunter and Parker, we've just been working on that floater game so it’s been good and working so far.”

All in all, the 62 points the Jayhawks got from free throws and points in the paint were not the flashiest points, but each one of them were important for the Jayhawks to pick up a win over their rivals.



