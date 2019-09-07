The Jayhawks gave up the lead in the third quarter and never got it back. They dropped their first game in the Les Miles era at home to Coastal Carolina, 12-7.

The Jayhawks opened the scoring when Khalil Herebrt scored from 41 yards out. That was the first score of the game but Coastal Carolina answered with 20-yard pass from Fred Payton to running back C.J. Marable. The extra point was missed and the KU lead was 12-7.

Coastal Carolina took the lead in the third quarter when Marable scored from eight yards out on an option play. The Chanticleers went for two and didn't get it.

Kansas drove to the Coastal Carolina 16-yard line in the fourth quarter but turned it over on downs.

On the next drive Coastal Carolina took it deep into Kansas territory and missed a field goal. The Jayhawks were facing a fourth and three and couldn't get a first down late in the fourth quarter.

We will have much more from the press conference and interview with Les Miles and the Kansas players after the game.



