Jayhawks sweep West Virginia, Big 12 tournament up next

The Jayhawks are taking some momentum into the Big 12 Tournament.

They shut out West Virginia 7-0 in Morgantown, sweeping the Big 12 champs on their home field.

The pitching was one of the highlights of the weekend and Kannon Carr kept it going on Saturday. He went 5 1/3 innings only allowing two hits and Manning West came out of the bullpen finishing the game and did not allow a hit.

Derek Cerda delivered the big hit in the eight inning with a three-run homer giving the Jayhawks a 4-0 lead. They added three more in the ninth and cruised to a seven-run win.

"Great weekend, I'm so proud of the guys," said Kansas head coach Dan Fitzgerald. "I thought our preparation was great and our brains were awesome coming into this."

Fitzgerald couldn't ask for any better performance from his pitching staff. They came up with with big hits at the right time.

"Obviously, we really pitched and had a bunch of timely hitting and played really clean defense," he said. "More than anything, I thought our guys played with complete and total freedom and confidence. They enjoyed all 27 innings, which is something we always set out to do. They were amazing."