Kansas played solid defense against Missouri in their 73-64 win of the Border War against Missouri. KJ Adams and Kevin McCullar had 17 points each, as they led the way for Kansas.

The first two years that this rivalry was restored, Kansas got off to violent starts. The Tigers weathered the storm much better this time around and got up 7-4 in the early going. The Jayhawks struggled to make shots early going one of their first five from the field, but limited Missouri's offensive production as well to keep themselves close.

Missouri continued to ride the wave from Kansas' early shooting struggles and forced Bill Self to call a timeout when Tamar Bates made a three to go up 15-6.

The Jayhawks got themselves back into the game by dropping their head and getting down hill as Harris scored on a drive and McCullar made two free throws after attacking the rim. Sean East's three kept Missouri in the lead at the media timeout 20-17.

Sean East was keeping the Tigers in the lead for a few minutes, as he had 12 points at the under four timeout of the first half. The Jayhawks got a huge play from Elmarko Jackson when he made a three from the corner to take the lead. He was also fouled, making it a four-point play to make it 31-29.

That play sparked a huge run for the Jayhawks, as they ended the half on a 14-0 run and took a 41-29 lead into halftime. McCullar made a three, while KJ Adams and Harris making some two-point fields. To cap off the run, McCullar was fouled while shooting a three with less than a second left in the half. He made all three to cap off a 14-point half.

Hunter Dickinson scored just two points as the Jayhawks took their 12-point lead into the locker room.

He came out in the second half and scored four points off of offensive rebounds to get Kansas going.

Missouri had a chance to crawl back within nine, but KJ Adams chased down a dunk attempt by Anthony Robinson and blocked it off of the backboard. The block led to a crazy sequence where Dickinson ended up scoring through a foul, and then making the subsequent free throw to put Kansas up 50-36.

After buckets from Adams and Parker Braun, the Jayhawks had an 18 point lead.

Missouri refused to go away however, as Conner Vanover and Noah Carter got the Tigers within 10 with just over nine points to go.

Missouri stayed at an arm's length away, and sent the trio of Harris, Adams and McCullar to the line for one-and-one free throws. They made all six of them to put the game away. The Tigers were making progress offensively late, but because the Jayhawks were so good at the charity stripe, they never presented a serious threat as the game ended 73-64.



