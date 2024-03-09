The Jayhawks are limping into postseason play after their 30-point loss to Houston on Saturday in the regular season finale. They will take two major concerns to Kansas City for the Big 12 Tournament next week. First is the bone bruise that Kevin McCullar has been dealing with for most of February, and second is the shoulder dislocation Hunter Dickinson suffered during the second half on Saturday.

Self confirmed that Dickinson dislocated his shoulder and that it was popped back in when he went into the locker room.

“Hunter dislocated his shoulder,” Self said. “It popped back in but he'll have an MRI to see what the diagnosis is and try to get a game plan moving forward for him.”

Along with Dickinson’s new concern, there is the existing concern of McCullar’s bone bruise is still on the table. He did not play at all during the second half of the loss to Houston, and Self said that he was hurt.

"He hadn't done anything since K-State and then today he felt better, thought he'd try,” Self said. “I wish we wouldn't have played, but yeah, it's a pretty big level of concern when you know your two best players are probably questionable moving forward.”

The Jayhawks may be asking a lot out of players they may not have had high expectations of coming into the season. Parker Braun, who despite it being his first year as a Jayhawk has been around Kansas basketball for a long time, says that there can not be any hesitation based on who is on the floor when Kansas is across the front of your chest.

“You can't worry about it,” Braun said of the injuries. “It's got to be next man up you know as long as we got five people on the floor you got to be ready to compete and hopefully we can put ourselves in a better position than we did tonight you know no matter who's out there it's just a matter of competing if you're normally out there or you're normally not you’ve got to come out and compete you know play for the name on the front of your jersey not on the back”

The Jayhawks have proven throughout the year that they can compete and beat anyone at full strength. Wins against Tennessee, UConn, and Houston at home prove that. However, they have also shown great vulnerability in certain cases this year.

With the health of the team being uncertain heading into the postseason, Self is not as confident as he would normally be heading into it.

“I don't feel great about about the big picture only because I don't know what our health situation is,” Self said. “Guys if we had our five guys and they're all lined up and they're healthy we can play with anybody but we're not right now.”



