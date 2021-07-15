Jayhawks trying to get one percent better every day

Kansas safety Kenny Logan was told about other teams using a slogan like Texas and Iowa State. When asked if the Jayhawks had a slogan Logan said they do unofficially.

“We don't really talk about that too much because we focus on getting one percent better,” Logan said. “But that falls a lot on us too, because we have to believe in the process and the plan that they're laying out for us.”

It might not be the official slogan, but the Jayhawks are working to get better by one percent every day.

“We haven't really come up with something like that, but one percent better, just be one percent better every day,” said wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter. “And culture is action. So, you can't talk about it, be about it.”

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold referred to it when he met with the media during the Big 12 media days.

“If you just get 1% better every day,” Leipold said. “A lot of times through my career, I'll walk up to a player and ask them before practice while they're stretching, ‘What do you want to get better at today? Anything you want to get better at?’ And if they get better at it that day, then they got better individually. And if you do that as a team, you find a way to get better. It's pretty simplistic, but yeah, I mean, you can't take steps back in three other directions either.”