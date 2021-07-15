Jayhawks trying to get one percent better every day
Kansas safety Kenny Logan was told about other teams using a slogan like Texas and Iowa State. When asked if the Jayhawks had a slogan Logan said they do unofficially.
“We don't really talk about that too much because we focus on getting one percent better,” Logan said. “But that falls a lot on us too, because we have to believe in the process and the plan that they're laying out for us.”
It might not be the official slogan, but the Jayhawks are working to get better by one percent every day.
“We haven't really come up with something like that, but one percent better, just be one percent better every day,” said wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter. “And culture is action. So, you can't talk about it, be about it.”
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold referred to it when he met with the media during the Big 12 media days.
“If you just get 1% better every day,” Leipold said. “A lot of times through my career, I'll walk up to a player and ask them before practice while they're stretching, ‘What do you want to get better at today? Anything you want to get better at?’ And if they get better at it that day, then they got better individually. And if you do that as a team, you find a way to get better. It's pretty simplistic, but yeah, I mean, you can't take steps back in three other directions either.”
There were several times Leipold was asked a question about personnel and who might be the front-runner for a starting job at a certain position. Or what he thought about his quarterbacks. It is a difficult question to answer because Leipold and most of his staff have yet to see any of the players take a snap.
When it comes to turning the Kansas program around it will not happen overnight. If the Jayhawks can just show steady improvement over time, that one percent could lead up to something bigger.
“Sometimes building, rebuilding, and establishing a winning program, it's not going to happen, especially when you're playing in a conference like this,” Leipold said. “We've got to find the right steps to do that and find ways that we're going to be better at individually, better as units, better on each side of the ball, and better as a football team.
Leipold continued: “You start stacking those things together, you can find yourself in a lot of football games, playing a lot of close football games. And then you find a way to win close football games. And then all of a sudden, you find yourself right in the position that you sure hoped to be, and I think that that's how we'll take along building this program.”
Former Kansas head coach Mark Mangino always used the saying “sawing wood.” Texas is using the slogan All Gas, No Break. Iowa State goes with Five-Star Culture. Nothing is official for the Kansas program, but they are trying to get better one percent at a time.
“That slogan one percent is taught that we live by every day, in the locker room, on the field, just when we carry ourselves around,” Logan said. “Just try to get one percent better for anything you do, if that's nutrition, if that's running, if that's sleeping, just try to get one percent better.”