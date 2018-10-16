LAWRENCE, Kan. - There will be 13 Kansas Jayhawks on opening day rosters for the 2018-19 NBA regular season that begins Tuesday, Oct. 16. Since 2005, Kansas has had at least 10 players on NBA opening-day rosters each year.

The NBA season kicks off Tuesday night as the Boston Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers, with both teams featuring former members of the Kansas basketball team. Tip-off from Boston is set for 7 p.m. (CT) on TNT.

The Phoenix Suns, Washington Wizards and Sacramento Kings each carry two Jayhawks. Phoenix features Darrell Arthur and Josh Jackson, while Washington has Markieff Morris and Kelly Oubre Jr., and Sacramento includes Frank Mason III and Ben McLemore.

With Nick Collison retiring following the 2017-18 season, Arthur becomes the longest-tenured Jayhawk active in the NBA. Arthur, the No. 27 selection in the 2008 draft, is in his 10th season in the NBA and first with the Suns. He moved from Denver to Phoenix following the 2017-18 season. He is the lone member of Kansas' 2008 NCAA National Championship team still in the NBA. He missed the 2011-12 season due to injury. Jackson was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and enters his second season with the Suns.

Markieff Morris is in his fourth season with Washington and his eighth overall in the league, while Oubre Jr., enters his fourth year in the league, all with the Wizards. Markieff was the No. 13 overall selection in the 2011 draft, while Oubre was the No. 15 pick in 2015.

McLemore, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2013 draft, returns to Sacramento where he played the first four years of his NBA career. Last year, McLemore played for Memphis before returning to the Kings over the summer. Mason was the 2017 consensus national player of the year while at Kansas and enters his second season in Sacramento.

Marcus Morris, twin of Markieff and the No. 14 overall selection in the 2011 NBA Draft, begins his eighth season in the league and second with the Boston Celtics.

Andrew Wiggins, the No. 1 overall draft selection in 2014, goes into his fifth season with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Joel Embiid, the No. 3 overall selection in the 2014 NBA Draft who was an NBA All-Star in 2018, has become a household name in the league with the Philadelphia 76ers. Last season, Embiid averaged 22.9 points per game, 11 rebounds per game and 1.8 blocks per game, all numbers ranking him among the top-15 in the NBA in their respective categories. Another KU big man, center Cheick Diallo, begins his third season with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Wayne Selden Jr., came on strong at the end of his rookie season in 2016-17, playing briefly for New Orleans and was a regular for Memphis down the stretch and into the playoffs. He now enters his third year with the Grizzlies.

Two Jayhawks from KU's 2018 Final Four team are on opening-day rosters as Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk is with the Los Angeles Lakers and Devonte' Graham a Charlotte Hornets.

Jayhawks in the NBA

Darrell Arthur, Phoenix Suns

Joel Embiid, Phildelphia 76ers

Check Diallo, New Orleans Pelicans

Devonte' Graham, Charlotte Hornets

Josh Jackson, Phoenix Suns

Frank Mason III, Sacramento Kings

Ben McLemore, Sacramento Kings

Marcus Morris, Boston Celtics

Markieff Morris, Washington Wizards

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, Los Angeles Lakers

Kelly Oubre Jr., Washington Wizards

Wayne Selden Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

Andrew Wiggins, Minnesota Timberwolves