Although Scott said there was no order of school preference among his five, the Jayhawks were the top school listed. And they were in very good company being named with Oregon, USC, Texas, and Auburn.

Last week the Kansas fan base got a big dose of good news when four-star recruit Brennon Scott announced his top five.

Scott, one of the nation’s top linebackers, will take his official visit to Kansas this week. He is being recruited by Emmett Jones, who has strong ties in the Dallas area.

“The communication between me Coach Jones and Coach Miles has been great,” Scott said. “The coaches have the desire to change that program around and put them on the map.”

The Jayhawks will get first crack at Scott and will be his first official visit of the season. He has talked with Jones and Miles a lot and is ready to see what the Kansas program has to offer.

“I’m just going to be looking for the type of environment Kansas has,” he said. “I already know what they can do for my academics and I want to see how they’d use me as a player.”

With over 30 scholarship offers the Bishop Dunne product can turn his focus to five schools that sit at the top of his latest list. He could have his choice of most any college in the country and will use his official visits to gather more information.

“When it comes to recruiting I’m just looking for the communication and if the school can help me for a successful life after football,” he said. “I’m also looking to see if their defense matches me.”