Coming off a loss in front of a sellout crowd, the Jayhawks will get a bye week to work on several areas and heal bumps and bruises.

One of the specific areas will be working on getting off to faster starts. It has been a topic of discussion because Kansas has fallen behind in recent games.

"We've not started fast in the last several games, and it's what we've got to work to accomplish," said Kansas head coach Les Miles. "We put ourselves in a bind and then expect us to come find our way out of that hole. We're not going to do that. We're not going to do that. We're going to start fast.

"We're going to take this week and the open week and pursue improvement, and certainly starting fast has got to be the key piece, see. We'll be good at finishing games."

Another statistic that has plagued the Jayhawks are third downs. They haven't been able to get off the field and will need to improve their third down percentage in the final three games.

Miles was asked if that is a recurring theme that will go on all season.

"I certainly hope not," he responded. "I kind of look at it that way, that in this bye week, we'll do, again, a self-scout and kind of figure out kind of some of the things that we did and didn't do in the last couple weeks well."

Over the course of the season the team has talked about flushing bad games. That's what they hope to do with the loss to Kansas State. Senior Bryce Torneden said with three games left they will use the bye-week to fix problem areas because they still have goals within reach.

"We've got to work every day," Torneden said. "We have to get better. Some of our goals at the end of the season are still there so we have to work, we have to improve, progress. Learn from this and move on.”

Later in the week the coaching staff will get out on the road recruiting.

"We'll be out on Monday some, and then we will leave Friday after our workout and go see Friday night football," Miles said.