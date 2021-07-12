JayhawkSlant.com Commit Tracker
Chances: COMMITTED
Visit Date: 6/10/21 and Late Night in the Phog
Video: LINK
Quotable: “I’d like to announce that I will be committing to the University of Kansas,” said Gradey Dick back on March 3. “Obviously growing up here, I kind of followed them and obviously my siblings coming here, so I had an early connection with that, but I kind of kept that in the back of my mind as I kind of went through my recruiting just to kind of have a mature lookout on everything. And I just kind of realized the past couple of months that it's still going to be my home and that's where I want to be at."
Chances: MEDIUM
Visit Date: 6/23/2021
Video: LINK
Quotable: "Yeah," said Zuby Ejiofor when talking about his commitment to Kansas. "Yeah. I'm thinking Self is the man so I just had to do it. You know, I'd be getting calls and texts from all these coaches, so I just went ahead and went with what was in my heart and I was like, Kansas, boom. So I went ahead and committed."