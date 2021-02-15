JayhawkSlant - Jaylen Early has a connection with Emmett Jones

Jaylen Early has a connection with Emmett Jones
Emmett Jones is using his connections in Texas to build relationships with recruits in the 2022 class at one of the powerhouse programs.
Jones has been linked to several recruits at Duncanville High and one of them is offensive lineman Jaylen Early.
“Coach Jones is a real cool and relatable guy,” Early said. “Me and him are from the same area I play in right now. He coached with the coach I'm playing for now.”
Reggie Samples is the head coach at Duncanville and turns out a lot of division one player. Jones coached with Samples and Dallas Lincoln and Skyline. He also coached wide receiver Rashaad Samples at Skyline.
The fact Jones is from the area and is familiar with Early’s surroundings has helped in the recruiting process.
“The stuff me and him talk about is really relatable and he shoots it to me straight,” Early said. “Everything he tells me is real and he will never sugarcoat anything, and I really appreciate it. That is why it's easy for me to talk to him, any time he calls, I pick up.
“It’s good for the relationship with the recruit and the coach, because if I can relate to you, I could talk to you any time and I can tell you anything and you can agree or disagree.”
Jones offered Early last July and has stayed on the lineman consistently. He has been talking to him about the Jayhawks program.
“Basically, he has appealed to my football side and telling me what type of offense it is and how I would just fit well,” Early said. “He likes my strengths that I have on the field. He says they do a lot of the same things we do here. They like to pull a lot and he said they love pulling schemes. I like to pull, and he was basically just telling me that.
“He said he liked that I was physical, and I was quick with the ball and I had good feet.”
Early said he’s hearing the most from Kansas along with Oklahoma, Ohio State, USC, Florida State, Baylor, and SMU.
He is looking for a family-atmosphere and is ready to get out and start taking visits once the NCAA lifts the restrictions.
“I want a school that feels like home,” he said. “I want the team to feel like a family. I think that's the biggest thing that could really draw me to a school. And I really have to be really relatable with the coach. I want to be cool with the coach and feel like I could talk to him about anything.
“I was upset when I found out visits were pushed to April. That's the first thing I'm doing. That first weekend that comes up when the NCAA lifts, I'm leaving. I'm going somewhere.”