JayhawkSlant - Jaylen Early has a connection with Emmett Jones

Emmett Jones is using his connections in Texas to build relationships with recruits in the 2022 class at one of the powerhouse programs.

Jones has been linked to several recruits at Duncanville High and one of them is offensive lineman Jaylen Early.

“Coach Jones is a real cool and relatable guy,” Early said. “Me and him are from the same area I play in right now. He coached with the coach I'm playing for now.”

Reggie Samples is the head coach at Duncanville and turns out a lot of division one player. Jones coached with Samples and Dallas Lincoln and Skyline. He also coached wide receiver Rashaad Samples at Skyline.

The fact Jones is from the area and is familiar with Early’s surroundings has helped in the recruiting process.

“The stuff me and him talk about is really relatable and he shoots it to me straight,” Early said. “Everything he tells me is real and he will never sugarcoat anything, and I really appreciate it. That is why it's easy for me to talk to him, any time he calls, I pick up.

“It’s good for the relationship with the recruit and the coach, because if I can relate to you, I could talk to you any time and I can tell you anything and you can agree or disagree.”