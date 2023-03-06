Jayson Gilliom back from injury, playing a new position
It has been a long road back for Jayson Gilliom but he is ready to go through spring football and show what he can do at a new position.
During his true freshman year in 2021 he played in all 12 games and got three starts. But an injury last spring sidelined him for the 2022 season.
He used that time to rehab and learn more about playing linebacker. Gilliom played safety his freshman season and last fall a decision was made to move him.
“The coaches brought me in and talked to me about it, and I was all for it,” Gilliom said. “My whole thing was however I could help the team not playing that year. They brought me in and said, ‘Hey, how do you feel about this, this, and that?’ I'm like, ‘I'm all for it.’ Just anything I could do to help the team become successful in any way.”
Gilliom has the size at 6-foot-2, 215 pounds to make the transition to linebacker. He will play the hybrid spot where it does not differ a lot from safety. It is the same position that Craig Young plays.
“I believe that in some respects it's kind of different in certain schemes and plays and just formational stuff, but just I feel like this is not really a big drastic jump that I have to make,” Gilliom said. “Like I said, I was working with the coaches, the linebacker’s room, the D-line, the corner room. I was everywhere during the rehab process. And I feel like there was no change.”
He said it was a good feeling to get on the field and start playing after the injury. He benefited from the bowl game practices and learned a lot in the meeting room last fall. To see more from Gilliom watch his interview posted below.