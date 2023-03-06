It has been a long road back for Jayson Gilliom but he is ready to go through spring football and show what he can do at a new position.

During his true freshman year in 2021 he played in all 12 games and got three starts. But an injury last spring sidelined him for the 2022 season.

He used that time to rehab and learn more about playing linebacker. Gilliom played safety his freshman season and last fall a decision was made to move him.

“The coaches brought me in and talked to me about it, and I was all for it,” Gilliom said. “My whole thing was however I could help the team not playing that year. They brought me in and said, ‘Hey, how do you feel about this, this, and that?’ I'm like, ‘I'm all for it.’ Just anything I could do to help the team become successful in any way.”