JayhawkSlant - Jayson Gilliom has been studying the KU defense

Jayson Gilliom will be one of the recruits who reports to campus and begins his career as a Jayhawk next week. The safety from Georgia will arrive early and he’s got even a bigger head start.

Over the last couple months Gilliom has been doing film study on the defense and his position.

“I was talking to Coach Peterson about some coverages and he brought up during the official visits and phone calls,” Gilliom said. “I just wanted to go back and watch film, and just see if I could pick it up just off of what he was telling me. I just wanted to get a visual of what they do and how they run it and stuff like that.”

Gilliom was talking to his future position coach Jordan Peterson and they were breaking down some of the responsibilities he will have. He wanted to take it a step further and started watching past Kansas games.

“Oh yeah I learned a lot,” he said. “With the phone call and watching film that's been really helpful. When I get up there to Kansas, I'm just going to be a sponge and just soak everything in that I can, kind of what I've been doing now.”