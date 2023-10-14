Redshirt sophomore linebacker Jayson Gilliom has found a place on the much improved Kansas defense this season. After suffering a season-ending injury during spring ball last year, Gilliom is not taking any of these moments for granted.

“It's been amazing,” Gilliom said. “Just being able to play, being able to do something that you love, that's something that makes you feel good, makes you feel happy. It's just been great. Whatever role I have, it's just been a blessing just to be on the field playing again.”

Fellow linebacker Rich Miller remembers the day that Gilliom got injured, and was amazed at the resiliency that he showed.

“It was crazy, you know what I'm saying?” Miller said. “And he didn't let that beat him down. Maybe it did when he was by itself, but he didn't show it.”

Miller has also seen Gilliom’s work ethic be among the best on the team.

“He came back stronger,” Miller said. “He's always working to get better. He probably works harder than anybody on the team in that sense, you know what I'm saying? Because he understands that it could happen again. It can happen to anyone. So he makes the most of all his opportunities every day. He works harder than anybody. I ain't going to lie.”

Miller believes everyone in the program would agree Gilliom is one of the best examples of a hard worker on the team.

“If you talk to the coaches, he's probably the first one in the building every day,” Miller said. “He always getting extra work. He is always willing to come watch film no matter what time. He is always willing to come. So he’s probably the most resilient, strongest person we got.”

The coaches have also gained an immense amount of respect for Gilliom’s work ethic. While he collected his first career sack against UCF, there were two other plays that he made that week that were shown to the entire team as an example of what coaches want to see on every play.

One of the plays came in practice, and one of them came in the game. Both plays, he blitzed on a screen pass that was thrown to the opposite side of where he blitzed from, and he ran the running back down to make the tackle.

“To me, it's confirmation of, hey, you develop habits either way,” Defensive coordinator Brian Borland said. “So if your habits are this in practice, the results are going to be this in a game. And I thought it was just great for everybody that’s in there.”