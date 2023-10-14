Jayson Gilliom has earned respect from coaches, teammates
Redshirt sophomore linebacker Jayson Gilliom has found a place on the much improved Kansas defense this season. After suffering a season-ending injury during spring ball last year, Gilliom is not taking any of these moments for granted.
“It's been amazing,” Gilliom said. “Just being able to play, being able to do something that you love, that's something that makes you feel good, makes you feel happy. It's just been great. Whatever role I have, it's just been a blessing just to be on the field playing again.”
Fellow linebacker Rich Miller remembers the day that Gilliom got injured, and was amazed at the resiliency that he showed.
“It was crazy, you know what I'm saying?” Miller said. “And he didn't let that beat him down. Maybe it did when he was by itself, but he didn't show it.”
Miller has also seen Gilliom’s work ethic be among the best on the team.
“He came back stronger,” Miller said. “He's always working to get better. He probably works harder than anybody on the team in that sense, you know what I'm saying? Because he understands that it could happen again. It can happen to anyone. So he makes the most of all his opportunities every day. He works harder than anybody. I ain't going to lie.”
Miller believes everyone in the program would agree Gilliom is one of the best examples of a hard worker on the team.
“If you talk to the coaches, he's probably the first one in the building every day,” Miller said. “He always getting extra work. He is always willing to come watch film no matter what time. He is always willing to come. So he’s probably the most resilient, strongest person we got.”
The coaches have also gained an immense amount of respect for Gilliom’s work ethic. While he collected his first career sack against UCF, there were two other plays that he made that week that were shown to the entire team as an example of what coaches want to see on every play.
One of the plays came in practice, and one of them came in the game. Both plays, he blitzed on a screen pass that was thrown to the opposite side of where he blitzed from, and he ran the running back down to make the tackle.
“To me, it's confirmation of, hey, you develop habits either way,” Defensive coordinator Brian Borland said. “So if your habits are this in practice, the results are going to be this in a game. And I thought it was just great for everybody that’s in there.”
For Gilliom, it was fun to see the play highlighted and have his teammates and coaches recognize the effort that he is putting in. However, he knows that plays like that can be frequent for the defense.
“Obviously it feels good,” Gilliom said. “Having that kind of recognition from your teammates say, that kind of positivity. But at the end of the day, that's kind of what our standard is on defense. It just showed up in the game. So it happened to be the same call I ran in practice, same outcome. So it was just kind of like an example of what you do in practice is what happens in the game. So it was great to see and great to see in front of my teammates.”
That play epitomizes what Gilliom has been about since coming back from injury. Head coach Lance Leipold mentioned his work ethic and how much his teammates respect what he has done. He talked about how Borland used Gilliom's play as an example to show the defense in film study.
“He's a great young man,” Leipold said. “He's well liked and well respected and not just liked, respected. And Coach Borland showed it to the whole defense, showed a clip of practice of him making an effort play and how he practiced on the same blitz that he came and he showed him making the play [in the game] on the backside, chasing a guy down.”
Gilliom has proved to be a reliable player in a variety of ways. He played the 2021 season at safety, and made the switch to linebacker. He also plays on special teams.
“Jayson's one of the first five guys in this building,” Leipold said. “Every day I go down the lobby before on the day of a game, Jayson's already down there. He is a guy he can count on. We've made him switch from, say, safety to outside backer. He continues to feel more comfortable. He plays a ton of special teams, and you want somebody like that and all his habits and what he does to be contagious throughout the locker room.”
The change to linebacker has only increased Gilliom’s work ethic. He is completely bought into the process of making the change. The hard work he has shown has earned him defensive snaps, even though it was not always easy.
“That's been great, and that's been a process too,” Gilliom said. “Just going to work every day in practice and having that payoff and show up in the game just each and every week, that's what football is about. So I think that's just something that I've really enjoyed and something that I look forward to every week.”
The move to linebacker was essential for the team, as now the position room plays six guys that are all contributing in a major way at this point in the season. Before the 2023 season, the Jayhawks had three players at linebacker who all made major contributions the year before returning.
Gilliom made the transition to linebacker to play the same position behind Craig Young. It is called the HAWK in the Jayhawks defensive scheme.
Linebacker Rich Miller gets excited about when the linebacker room has success, whether it is him or someone else.
“It's always fun,” Miller said. “You get to see your teammates and your brothers do good, you know what I'm saying? It's enough room out here for everybody to eat. So I tell people every week, like, ‘your chance is going to come.’”
He remembers the day coaching met with him to change positions.
“My whole thing was however I could help the team not playing that year,” Gilliom said. “They brought me in and said, ‘Hey, how do you feel about this, this, and that?’ I'm like, ‘I'm all for it.’ Just anything I could do to help the team become successful in any way.”