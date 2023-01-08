Simpson offered Brown shortly after he went in the transfer portal. Before the visit Brown said he liked the way Simpson recruited him with an honest and straight-forward approach.

“Coach Simpson himself and all the coaches on the staff,” Brown said. “I just felt like they all were very welcoming, and it felt like home, for real. I could just trust them, just because I know where they come from, and they know where I come from too.”

Shortly after the visit ended, Brown was asked what stood out to him? He quickly responded Kansas linebackers coach Chris Simpson and the rest of the coaching staff.

With the final round of official visits winding down the Kansas coaching staff got their linebacker. Over the last couple days JB Brown was on his visit to Kansas and gave them a verbal commitment.

Although students are not on campus and many of the players have not returned, Brown was hosted by Cole Mondi who is from Lawrence. He also met Kenny Logan and spent time around him.

“Cole Mondi and Kenny were good dudes,” Brown said. “It was a great vibe being around them. With Cole, I feel like he can be one of my close friends just because we got off to a good start. It was just like an instant bond. And Kenny, he was cool to be around too. Because I see being around somebody that loves the game of football, it really just motivates me to be more in love with it too. I like players that are willing to do extra stuff. More than what the coaches tell us to do.”

There have been several Bowling Green players enter the portal and Brown was rated near the top of the group according to Pro Football Focus. He graded out with a 75.1 overall grade and scored over 70 in run defense and coverage.

Brown’s mother Carolyn was on the visit with him.

“My mom went with me, and she loved it,” he said.

Brown played some of his best football against Power Five teams on the schedule. He had eight tackles against UCLA and against Mississippi State graded out at 91.1, which was the highest for the game. Simpson watched a lot of his games on film.

“He told me that I run pretty well, and he likes my speed,” Brown said of Simpson. “He likes how I always get home when it's a blitz, and overall, he just really liked the way I play and how I can be physical.”

Before he made his decision, he talked with coaches from Kansas, Florida, Texas A&M, Arkansas State, and North Texas. Now, he is ready to start his future in the Big 12.

“It's a better opportunity for me to really showcase my talent,” Brown said. “I just felt like Kansas was a good fit for me. Being from Arkansas I can have family at my games and it's just a different type of support.”

Brown is in the process of getting his paperwork to Kansas and start the move to Lawrence. He hopes to be on campus next week.

“It feels good to have that all that stress off my shoulders,” he said. “I'm just ready for this next chapter.”