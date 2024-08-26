During fall camp Jared Casey’s name was not mentioned a lot by the coaching staff during interviews. But as it turns out the senior from Plainville just went about his business and was the front-runner for the starting tight end spot from day one.

When the depth chart was released this morning, Casey’s name appeared as the starter. Jeff Grimes, the Jayhawks offensive coordinator and tight ends coach, said he emerged as the leader, and it stayed that way during camp. It was a battle between Casey and Trevor Kardell.

“He was really the leader from day one,” Grimes said. I felt like Trevor did some good things. Another guy that's been banged up and him missing some time off and on, really from the time I got here, all the way up until about a week or ten days ago, just trying to manage his knee, I think probably impacted him to some extent.”

Although Kardell missed time with bumps and bruises through fall camp, Grimes made the point that Casey’s performance earned him the starting job.

“I don't want that to take away from what Jared did,” Grimes said. “I think Jared clearly our best tight end. Some things he does better than others. And so, you know, we'll manage that in a couple of ways.”

One of the ways Grimes talked about is making some calls to fit what Casey does well.

“One is we'll do things as an offense that play to his strengths a little bit more when you have a guy like him, as opposed to a guy like Mason, who is your primary tight end in 11 (personnel), changes how you use that guy a little bit.”

When Grimes spoke on Monday, the tight end position appeared to be focused on three players.

“Between right now, going into this game, between him and Trevor and Leyton Cure, we've got three guys who I feel good about going in and being able to do different things for us in different personnel groups,” Grimes said.