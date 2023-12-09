Jeff Grimes was sold on the program Lance Leipold built at KU
When a coach has a resume like Jeff Grimes, opportunities are going to be available. After Baylor head coach Dave Aranda made a change at offensive coordinator Grimes was looking for a new job.
Grimes was going to be a candidate at several schools because of his ability to coach different positions and coordinate an offense. When Lance Leipold from Kansas called Grimes was interested.
After conversations with Leipold the former Baylor and BYU offensive coordinator was offered the job with Kansas.
“Well, I'm super excited about it,” Grimes told ESPN radio in Waco. “Number one, I just think the world of Lance Leipold and the job that he's done there. So, two things I would say that I think probably say about everything about the guy.”
Grimes went on to talk about why he chose to coach at Kansas and Leipold was a big reason.
“One, if you look at his staff, look at how many guys have been with him for a really long period of time,” Grimes said. “If that's the case, then a guy has to treat people well, and he's got to be the kind of guy that understands how to run a program and do it the right way.
“And then the second thing is just a proven track record. I mean, the guy has won everywhere that he's been. I've coached division three football myself, and it's not any easier to do it at division three than it is at division one.”
In Leipold’s first season at Kansas, Grimes was the offensive coordinator at Baylor when they played in Lawrence. The Bears scored 45 points and rolled up 576 yards of total offense. That season Grimes was selected as the Offensive Coordinator of the Year by Football Scoop.
Being in the Big 12, Grimes had a close look to see the Jayhawks turn their program around.
“His six national championships at Wisconsin-Whitewater and what he did at Buffalo, and then really what he's done the first year he was at Kansas was my first year here at Baylor,” Grimes said. “And that team we played was not super impressive.”
Grimes noticed the improvement from year one to year two. In 2022 the Jayhawks played at Baylor and late in the fourth quarter it was a one-score game.
“You look at who they are now,” he said. “I think it says a lot about their player development. I think it says a lot about their culture. And I just think it's a program that without question is on the rise. I think it's headed the right direction.”
Leipold was looking for a tight ends coach to fill the opening left by Andy Kotelnicki. Most of Grimes’ career was coaching offensive line at BYU, LSU, Virginia Tech, and Auburn among others. But his last three years he coached the tight ends at Baylor.
“All of those things just kind of led me to it and I knew Lance a little bit,” Grimes said. “But the more I talked to him, I think the more both of us just felt like it was a good fit for both of us.”
There were several coaching options for Grimes, but everything led to Kansas after his initial talks with Leipold. He said it was an easy decision after the discussions moved forward and he was offered the job.
“When I just sort of looked at everything, it was a no brainer,” he said. “Again, if you look at Coach Leipold, if you look at what their staff has done, where the program has come recently, talking with some of the administrators there, the support for it, I think it's more than just, hey, these guys had a couple of good players and they put together a good season or two.
“Like I said, a program that's moving in the right direction. A lot of it has to do with Lance. A lot of it has to do with just everything that surrounds the program.”