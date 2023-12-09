When a coach has a resume like Jeff Grimes, opportunities are going to be available. After Baylor head coach Dave Aranda made a change at offensive coordinator Grimes was looking for a new job.

Grimes was going to be a candidate at several schools because of his ability to coach different positions and coordinate an offense. When Lance Leipold from Kansas called Grimes was interested.

After conversations with Leipold the former Baylor and BYU offensive coordinator was offered the job with Kansas.

“Well, I'm super excited about it,” Grimes told ESPN radio in Waco. “Number one, I just think the world of Lance Leipold and the job that he's done there. So, two things I would say that I think probably say about everything about the guy.”

Grimes went on to talk about why he chose to coach at Kansas and Leipold was a big reason.

“One, if you look at his staff, look at how many guys have been with him for a really long period of time,” Grimes said. “If that's the case, then a guy has to treat people well, and he's got to be the kind of guy that understands how to run a program and do it the right way.

“And then the second thing is just a proven track record. I mean, the guy has won everywhere that he's been. I've coached division three football myself, and it's not any easier to do it at division three than it is at division one.”