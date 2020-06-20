JayhawkSlant - Jeff Long gives latest update on Covid-19 testing

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Prior to our student-athletes returning to participate in voluntary activities, Kansas Athletics has been guided by the medical professionals at Kansas Team Health who have created policies and procedures to be properly prepared for the return of the football student-athletes. The plan created by Kansas Team Health requires COVID-19 testing of student-athletes and staff as well as detailed daily procedures to maintain proper compliance with health and safety guidelines. The detailed document can be found by clicking here.

As of today, 86 football student-athletes received the nasopharyngeal swab and antibody blood tests, and 110 staff members (includes coaches and support staff) received the nasopharyngeal swab test. Of the 86 student-athletes tested, one student athlete tested positive for COVID-19 and another student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies. The student-athlete with the positive COVID-19 test had shown no symptoms prior to returning the Lawrence community for voluntary football activities. This individual is self-isolating and is being monitored frequently by medical professionals.

The student-athlete whose test result was positive for antibodies was unaware of previously contracting COVID-19. As detailed in the policies linked above, any student-athlete with a positive antibody test will receive additional evaluation by medical professionals.

Similar testing procedures will apply to all returning student-athletes from other teams. All activities will be closely monitored by the physicians, athletic trainers and strength and conditioning staffs within Kansas Team Health and will follow a stringent set of health and safety guidelines.