Kansas athletic director Jeff Long and Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk appeared together on the Border Patrol to talk about renewing the Border Showdown. Steven St. John and Nate Bukaty asked both AD's how the rivalry was continued, the process involved, will more sports play in the future, how the ticket packages will work, and much more.

Q: Tell us the background of how long this has been in the works and how it came about:

Sterk Obviously, I heard about the rivalry when I came and I've seen some great contests nationally, previously. But two years ago, when we came together for a great cause, the Showdown For Relief Exhibition I saw the passion and support for a game like that. And I felt and hoped that someday it could happen on a regular basis. When Jeff became AD at Kansas, I reached out. And over the last, I’d say year and a half or so, we've just started a conversation and it really came together yesterday.

Long Well, you know, being a new K.U. AD last August of '18 that was one of the first questions asked of me. And you know, I said at the time I needed to listen to Kansas folks about what was in their best interest and certainly our coaches and staff. And so over the course of time we continued to discuss it. Now I'm one who looks at it a little bit of objectively because I didn't grow up a Kansas fan or Mizzou fan and I just hated to see a rivalry die. And then I think over the course of the 14 months, I think we started hearing from coaches and fans that the rivalry was important. People did point to that charity game and how important, and how special that was. And so we always felt there would be a right time and you know what this feels like the right time for K.U.

Long said all of the coaches at Kansas were on board bringing back the Border Showdown (USA Today)

Q: Let’s start a new topic will the two teams play in football?

Long You know we both said that we want to continue to schedule each other and other sports now and it kind of opens the door. We have some other sports that we're going to work on sooner rather than later. And then some will come together naturally I think. But there's a couple of sports that we have an interest in getting back together.

Sterk Yes, that's been part of the discussion and so I'm looking forward to hopefully get that done in the near future.

Q: Did the fact Cuonzo Martin and Bill Self have a good relationship help get this accomplished?

Long Candidly and in my discussions I know coach Self has a good relationship with Cuonzo. Bill does with I think most coaches across the country. But for me that really didn't enter into it. Certainly Bill being on board and being excited about restarting the rivalry was very important to us at K.U. But the other co-head coaches as well have that interest. So that that's my perspective on that question.



Sterk Yes and obviously you want to like Jeff said have the coaches on board and supportive and so Cuonzo was, as we talked about it, definitely interested in doing it and has a lot of respect for what Kansas basketball. As far as their successes and so he loves having that be able to play that rivalry game and a tough game like that each year to prep his team for SEC play

Q: How important was it for you to have a couple games scheduled at Sprint Center in Kansas City.

Sterk We get to play there this year in a tournament, K.U. plays there on a regular basis, but it's an important city and a great base of support for us. And even though it's a couple hours away, we have a high percentage of our season ticket holders there. So, it's a natural for that. Great facility, great people to work with. I'm excited about doing that and it kind of brought us together, in that we met yesterday at the Sprint Center and I think that says a lot.

Long I think that it's important to us, not only Kansas basketball but really as an institution, you know, we recruit a lot of students to K.U. from Kansas City, Missouri and Kansas City, Kansas area. Playing down there gives us additional exposure even though we're only 45 minutes away or so. But you know, it's a part of that student recruitment and we felt that for next year that the Sprint Center was kind of counting on us for a game. We thought it was important to start there and fill that commitment. And then, you know, naturally as Jim and I talked it made sense to end the series there too. That evened things out for both of us. It's a good, a good symmetry to the big game rivalry reschedule.

Q: At the neutral site game in the Sprint Center are we spitting the fan base down the middle where one half is crimson and blue, and the other half is black and gold?

Sterk Actually it'll be a little bit different. The first one will be a Kansas home game and then the last one will be our home game. There will be a difference as far as it won't be split down the middle. It'll be more of a home game for them, the first one and then a home game for us on the last.

Martin and Sterk wanted to see the rivalry continue

Q: Jeff this is something you wanted to do, did you take the temperature of everyone involved and what has been the response?

Long I want to make it clear with me having been the outsider, so to speak, it was important to me that Kansas fans, Kansas alumni really made this decision. And the Kansas coaches really made the decision. So I just moved forward with what we believed is what the majority of Kansas fans and certainly our University Chancellor Girod was on board and like I said, our coaches. I think it's been very positive. As I went around, to be honest it’s mixed with some people at K.U. that didn't want us to continue. But again, as I said in my statement, the overriding sentiment was it's a great rivalry. It'll be great for our program, our university, and really great for college basketball. Any of those who aren't excited about it, I think once we resume, they'll see the passion, the energy, the rivalry, and they'll understand why we felt this was some time to restart.

Q: Jim what has been the response from people and fans at Missouri?

Sterk It's been something that's been talked about since I arrived. And I want to give credit to our chancellors as well. They were at AAU meetings and in Washington DC and I think there's a picture, it should come out on social media if it's not already. But those two meeting and shaking hands and being involved with this decision was very important. And I think that it sends the right message as far as what we're trying to do. We want it to be a great rival game. And when I told people about it yesterday, they were very, very excited. And we want it to be, we want passionate fans, but we also want it to be in a, in a great, you know, a great atmosphere and in a great sportsmanship type of atmosphere as well.

Q: With the first game at Sprint being a home game for Kansas how does that work with getting tickets and is it part of the season ticket program?